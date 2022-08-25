 Skip to main content
‘Framed’ today, August 25: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 25 and need some help?

How do you like Framed so far? If you’re a cinephile, then this game is a great way to test your movie knowledge. Even if you’re just a casual movie fan, Framed is an exciting challenge to add to your daily routine.

Did you struggle with yesterday’s movie? We’re going to change that today as we hope our hints will help you win today’s Framed.

If you missed yesterday’s movie of the day, check out our Framed guide. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players can see up to a maximum of six images. If you can’t guess based on an image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, August 25

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2015.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Ridley Scott.
  • Today’s Framed stars Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Thursday, August 25

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The Martian

The Martian | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

