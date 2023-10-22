 Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream: watch the NFL for free

Blair Marnell
By

If there’s one thing that football fans in Green Bay can take heart from, it’s that their beloved Packers have at least won twice as many games as Denver’s football team. Unfortunately for both teams, their collective total number of victories this season is now three. But hey, somebody has to win when the Green Bay Packers (2-3) take on the Denver Broncos (1-5) in Denver. The Packers are a 1-point favorite on FanDuel. Green Bay and Denver last played in September 2019, with the Packers winning by a score of 27-16.

Because both teams are playing very poorly this season, the 1-point spread suggests that analysts aren’t expecting a high-scoring game. It also means this is really anyone’s game, and either the Broncos or the Packers can step up and add another victory to their win column. If you’re looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Packers versus the Broncos. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you’ll find more information on how to watch the Packers take on the Broncos.

Watch the the Packers vs. Broncos live stream on CBS

Aerial shot of Bryant Denny Stadium in Alabama.
Matthew Tosh / Flickr

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on October 22 from Empower Field at Mile High. CBS will broadcast the game, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green providing commentary. Watch the game on your connected TV, mobile phone, or tablet on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Packers vs. Broncos on CBS
Watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

The Packers versus Broncos game can be streamed with Paramount+ with Showtime. Subscribers can watch the game via their local CBS station. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12/month or $120/year. After watching the football game, explore what else Paramount+ has to offer. New programs on Paramount+/Showtime in October include the Frasier reboot, Fellow Travelers, and Crush.

Watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the Packers versus Broncos game with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers will have access to over 85 live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, USA, and MTV. Hulu with Live TV now offers three bundled plans. At $77/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $82/month, customers gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $90/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is football heaven this fall. The game can be seen on YouTube TV, along with college games on ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC. Additionally, NFL games are available for purchase with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now available through YouTube TV. Subscribers will pay $53/month for the first three months of YouTube TV before the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With a subscription to FuboTV, football fans can watch the game between Green Bay and Denver. CBS is one of the 175 featured channels. Additional channels include USA, CNN, NBC, Food Network, and TLC. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. The best part is new customers can sign up for a free trial before committing to the monthly fee.

Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

To be honest, there is not a lot at stake in this game beyond pride. The Packers and the Broncos haven’t given fans many reasons to cheer in their respective seasons to date. But if you’re a die-hard fan of either team, won’t it be great to see them pick up a much-needed win? Even if you happen to be traveling out of the country, you don’t have to miss a minute of the Packers versus Broncos game. Because if you have a VPN, nothing stands between you and the teams that you love.

With a VPN, you can enhance your security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. There is currently no NordVPN free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee will be offered to new users.

