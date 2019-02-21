Share

The Haunting of Hill House was one of several huge hits for Netflix in 2018, so it’s no surprise that the streaming service has given the green light to a second season of the mind-bending gothic horror series.

What is a bit of a surprise, however, is that the series will go the anthology route and present an entirely new story with new cast members when season 2 premieres.

Netflix confirmed the return of the series with a creepy teaser video that not only indicates a 2020 debut for season 2, but also suggests that the new season will take on a different haunted tale with a new title — a title that was later (unofficially) confirmed to be The Haunting of Bly Manor.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely… pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

According to TVLine, the second season of the show — which is now being called “The Haunting anthology series” by Netflix — will be titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and be based on Henry James’ 1898 novel The Turn of the Screw, in much the same way The Haunting of Hill House was based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name.

The Haunting of Hill House series creator and director Mike Flanagan will return for The Haunting of Bly Manor, along with executive producer Trevor Macy.

“Mike and Trevor are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of Original Content, in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

The 10-episode first season of The Haunting of Hill House premiered October 12, 2018, and follows a group of siblings whose lives were forever changed by a terrifying summer they spent at a gothic mansion with their parents. The critically acclaimed season shifted between multiple timelines as each child’s story was revealed, while also depicting their modern-day lives as adults. The series stars Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti as the grown-up children, with Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas portraying their mother and father.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere in 2020 on Netflix.