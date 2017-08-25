HBO GO vs HBO Now: Which is right for you?

HBO fans have it pretty good these days. Subscribers can now watch their favorite shows and movies using a myriad of methods, whether seated in front of their TV or on the bus to work. This freedom comes from the company’s twin streaming services, HBO Go and HBO Now, which allow fans to experience the wonders of Westworld and Westeros using their PlayStation 4, iPhone, or other HBO-compatible device of their choice.

With two different ways to stream the network’s coveted library of original content, however, there are probably some wondering what sets the two services apart. The two have strong similarities like all siblings, but there are some important differences that render each unique.

Let’s compare HBO Go vs HBO Now. First, we will discuss which features both services have in common — which, it turns out, is actually quite a lot.

Content

Every film, comedy special, and television series is available regardless of whether you opt for HBO Go or HBO Now, and most content is available via both services at the same time as its original broadcast. The interfaces for both apps are also very similar — so much so, in fact, that the methods for navigating one will transfer to the other. They’re easy to figure out, with helpful sections that showcase “featured” content and new releases.

Price

So, what do the two services cost? Well, this is where things get a little tricky.

HBO Now costs a flat rate of $15 per month. It’s a stand-alone package, which means it doesn’t require a cable subscription to use. HBO Go, on the other hand, is free with an HBO subscription — but that’s the only way to access it. So, in order to use HBO Go one must first have HBO; and in order to have HBO, one must be paying for cable or satellite — ostensibly. There are some providers that will offer HBO access to internet-only customers, who can simply access the content online, as well as the ability to add an HBO subscription to services like Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, and Hulu.

The vast majority of users access HBO Go via a cable or satellite subscription. The monthly rate for HBO varies between providers and plans, and sometimes special offers will further change the price. Some providers have dropped HBO subscriptions to as little as $10 a month, but you could be paying anywhere from nothing (via an introductory offer) to $20 on top of what you already pay for cable.

Devices

HBO Go has been around since 2010, building a robust list of compatible devices. When HBO Now was unveiled in March 2015, the service was bound to a near-exclusive deal with Apple, only available on devices like the iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV.

Since the deal’s expiration in July 2015, however, the company has steadily added support for a multitude of devices to HBO Now. The main difference between each platform’s compatibility is not the device, but the generation or version of the device. Check the table below to find out which of your devices are compatible with each streaming service.

HBO Go HBO Now Amazon Kindle Fire tablets Yes Yes (details here) Amazon Fire TV Amazon Fire TV 1st Gen+ Amazon Fire TV 1st Gen+ Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 1st Gen+ Amazon Fire TV Stick 1st Gen+ Android phones and tablets Android 4.1+ Android 4.2+ Android TV Android 5.0 and later (details here) Android 5.0 and later Apple iPad iPad 2nd Gen+, iPad Mini 1st Gen+ iPad 2nd Gen+, iPad Mini 1st Gen+ Apple iPhone iPhone 4s and newer iPhone 4 and newer Apple iPod Touch iPod Touch 5th Gen+ iPod Touch 5th Gen+ Apple TV Yes (details here) Yes (details here) Chromecast Yes (details here) Yes (details here) Google Chrome Google Chrome version 60+ Google Chrome version 56+ Mozilla Firefox Firefox version 55+ Firefox version 51+ Internet Explorer Internet Explorer 11+ Internet Explorer 11+ MacOS MacOS 10.6 or later MacOS 10.11 or later Microsoft Edge Yes Yes PlayStation 3 Yes Yes PlayStation 4 Yes Yes Roku Yes (details here) Yes (details here) Safari Safari 10 or later Safari 9 or later Samsung Smart TVs Yes (details here) Yes (details here) TiVo Yes (details here) No Windows Windows Vista or later Windows 7 or later Xbox 360 Yes Yes Xbox One Yes Yes

Restrictions

So now that we’ve covered which devices the two services (currently) support, it’s time to discuss their restrictions.

Luckily, there aren’t many, and most deal with access across multiple devices. In this regard, HBO Go is the more complicated of the two. In order to use HBO Go on a compatible device, you must first authenticate the service through a cable or satellite provider. It’s a bit tedious, but there’s no cap on the number of devices you can tie to your account.

HBO Now also allows limitless devices per account, but without the authentication requirement. Simply sign in with your HBO Now credentials, and you’re free to stream to your heart’s content — to a point. Both services will cap the number of videos being simultaneously accessed, which HBO claims is for security reasons. So, if you’ve got several devices all trying to access different movies or TV episodes at the same time, you might run into the message “You’ve exceeded the number of simultaneous streams,” forcing you to sign out, or restart your device. That said, if all you have is a few devices online at once, streaming should be essentially unrestricted.

Which is better?

In the battle between HBO Go and HBO Now, which comes out on top? The answer to that question depends almost entirely on you. Both services have small idiosyncrasies, but nothing that makes one the clear choice over the other — each one simply appeals toward which kind of user you are: cord cutter, or cable subscriber.

HBO Go makes the most sense for people who are already subscribed to HBO because (surprise!) you technically already have HBO Go. For those who have cable without HBO, it’s a toss-up, as your cable provider may or may not offer HBO for less than $15 a month.

HBO Now is targeted at those who opt to eschew traditional cable subscriptions in favor of Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other a la carte streaming services like Sling TV and Playstation Vue. If you’ve cut the cord, HBO Now is not only your best option, it’s virtually your only option for watching HBO’s content — legally, anyway.

Since the list of HBO Now-supported devices has caught up with its older sibling, the differences between the two are purely circumstantial. In other words, the choice is yours.

Update 8/22: updated the devices that HBO Go and HBO Now are available on.