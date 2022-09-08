Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for September 8? Would you like some help?

Heardle is the perfect game to test your musical knowledge and see if you know a broad range of artists and genres. Today’s song is less than 10 years old so hopefully, that gives you a foundation for your guesses.

Let’s waste no more time and get right into it! Below are a few hints to push you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Thursday, September 8

Today’s Heardle was released in 2016.

Today’s Heardle is in the genre of country.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter F.

Heardle answer for Thursday, September 8

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is…

H.O.L.Y. by Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line - H.O.L.Y.

