The first ‘Hellboy’ trailer brings the apocalypse to Earth

Chris Gates
Good news, Hellboy fans: the first trailer for Neil Marshall’s impending reboot has arrived a day early, and the end of the world has never looked more fun.

Not only does the trailer offer the first look at Stranger Things star David Harbour’s Hellboy in action, but the rest of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense makes an appearance, too. Deadwood and American Gods star Ian McShane, who plays BPRD founder Trevor Bruttenholm, shows up to offer Hellboy some fatherly advice. The Miseducation of Cameron Post‘s Sasha Lane appears as Alice Monaghan, while Lost and Hawaii 5-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim plays Ben Daimio, a shape-shifting BPRD agent with a serious grudge against Hellboy and his demonic ilk.

There are also plenty of jokes, a smattering of fast-paced action scenes, a veritable horde of monsters, and a big focus on Hellboy’s mysterious Right Hand of Doom. In other words, it’s Hellboy through and through.

The trailer is heavy on action and comedy but light when it comes to plot, although Milla Jovovich makes a brief appearance as Nimue, the former Lady of the Lake of Arthurian legend. In the Hellboy comics, Nimue’s resurrection heralds the beginning of the apocalypse, forcing Hellboy and his teammates to hunt down the legendary sword Excalibur in order to save the world.

Hellboy will hit theaters on April 12and will adapt portions of Hellboy creator Mike Mignola’s Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and The Storm and the Fury graphic novels. Hellboy first appeared in Mignola’s Seed of Destruction miniseries, which Dark Horse Comics published in 1994.

Guillermo del Toro, who directed 2004’s Hellboy and its sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and former Hellboy star Ron Perlman are not involved in the reboot. However, del Toro has given the film his blessing, while Perlman and Harbour made peace at a dinner moderated by comedian Patton Oswalt.

The fresh cast isn’t the only thing that will set 2019’s Hellboy apart from its predecessors, either. While the new trailer is more playful than scary, Hellboy will be rated R, and will reportedly focus more on the source material’s horror-based roots.

