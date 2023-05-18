 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 2: How to watch the NBA playoffs for free

Noah McGraw
By

It’s time for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets came away with a definitive win in Game 1 on Tuesday. They took the lead early in the first quarter and maintained it for the entire game, despite a valiant late game effort by the LA Lakers. The Lakers will have to get four straight wins if they intend on mimicking their five game win over the Nuggets in the 2020 NBA West Finals.

The second LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight, May 18, on ESPN. ESPN teased us by broadcasting the first game on ESPN+, but we have no such luck for the rest of the series. That means you’ll need one of the best live TV streaming services to get the regular ESPN cable channel. Here are all your options for streaming the game online, including some that are completely free if you take advantage of a trial period.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One of the ways to watch tonight’s Lakers vs Nuggets game for free is through one of the best live TV streaming services that has a free trial. Allow us to introduce FuboTV. The FuboTV free trial gets you one week of the service completely free. That’s enough time to watch tonight’s game, up to game four of the Lakers vs Nuggets series, and the first three games of the Celtics vs Heat series. That’s because FuboTV has hundreds of channels, including both ESPN and TNT. After your free trial is over, you’ll have to pay $75 per month for 152 channels on the base plan.

Related

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV clock.

YouTube TV is another great way to watch tonight’s game completely free. That’s because there is a YouTube TV free trial that gets you ten full days of the service at no cost. That’s enough time to watch the first four games of the NBA West and NBA East Finals for free. After your free trial is over, the service costs $73 per month for over 100 channels. As an added sign-on bonus, your first three months of YouTube TV will be only $65 each.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Sling TV

The Sling TV logo against a black background.

Sling TV is another great option for cord cutters. One of the best features of Sling TV is the ability to choose between two different packages of channels. One is focused more on sports, the other on entertainment. This makes it easier to save money, since you’re only paying for channels you’ll actually watch. In order to get ESPN and tonight’s game, you’ll need the Sling TV Orange package. There is not Sling TV free trial, but you will get your first month for $10 off, making it $30 instead of the usual $40.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is another way to get ESPN. There is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, but you can save some money if you take advantage of the Disney Bundle. This gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with Live TV all together for $70 per month. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar, this deal is for you. You’re obviously already a fan of ESPN, so getting ESPN+ as part of this bundle is a nice bonus.

Watch the Lakers vs the Nuggets live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re not in the U.S. right now, streaming American sports might be difficult. Thankfully there’s a simple solution. If you get one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can connect to a U.S. service and mimic a U.S. internet connection. Your internet won’t know the difference. After that, just sign up for one of the services above and get watching. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN service overall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Is James Gunn’s top 5 favorite comic book movies list accurate?
Miles swings into action in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

James Gunn has been a busy man lately. Between making the final installment of his Guardians MCU trilogy, the financially successful Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and gearing up to make his first DC Studios project, Superman: Legacy, the popular director certainly has every right to not indulge in such unimportant pastimes such as eating or breathing. (I'm kidding here, but the guy is super-busy!)

Yet, Gunn found time away from selecting which actor would make the best Superman to divulge a revealing secret. In an interview with GQ, Gunn was asked what his 5 favorite comic book movies are and why. Below is a list of Gunn's choices, which, shockingly, does not include any MCU movie.
5. Deadpool (2016)

Read more
The best horror movies on Amazon Prime right now
Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Horror movies may not be the classiest films, but who says cinema needs monocles and coattails? A genre as old as filmmaking itself, horror cinema continues to dominate theater screens and our smart TVs. And if you’re looking for one of the best places to catch up with modern genre titles and classics alike, you should check out Amazon Prime Video.

Packed with genre titles from every era and corner of the globe, there’s something terrifying here for all viewers, and it’s our job to call out all the best titles. Here are all the best horror movies you can stream on Prime Video this month.

Read more
The best shows on Tubi right now
lovecraft country review hbo series courtney b vance jonathan majors jurnee smollett bell

Tubi drew the attention of many streaming fans with a hit commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl. The upstart streamer contains tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has them. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the '80s or '90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time and should watch. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

Read more