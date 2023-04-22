It’s a fantastic day for boxing fans. Later tonight we get the fight of the year, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. If you want to make it a full day of boxing, you’re in the luck — especially if you’re in the U.S. That’s because Joe Cordina and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov will be fighting for the IBF Super Featherweight World Title in the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Fights in the U.K. mean lunchtime fights in the U.S., so you can use this fight as an appetizer for Davis vs Garcia.

Joe Cordina (15-0, 19 KOs) and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) were supposed to fight in November. Cordina had the belt and was set to defend it, but a hand injury forced the fight to be cancelled and Cordina was stripped of his belt entirely. Rakhimov then won the vacant belt by beating Zelfa Barrett, who stepped in to replace Cordina. The tables have now flipped, with Rakhimov defending the belt and Cordina hoping to win it back. Boxing drama at its finest.

Related Videos

Rakhimov vs Cordina starts today, Saturday April 22, at 2 p.m. ET. The main fight will likely start around 5:30. Here’s how to watch it on DAZN from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rakhimov vs Cordina on DAZN

This championship boxing match is exclusive to DAZN, unless you’re in Australia or New Zealand. This fight is included with your DAZN subscription, so you won’t need to shell out any extra cash for a pay-per-view. There isn’t a DAZN free trial, unfortunately, so it will cost you the $10 per month or $100 per year subscription fee. You won’t regret it — DAZN has tons of live boxing and UFC matches, on demand replays, and analysis shows.

How to watch Rakhimov vs Cordina from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available pretty much everywhere, but if you have a reason to watch the American stream, you can simply trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. with a VPN. The best VPNs for streaming will let you connect to a server in another country and stream the fight like you’re there. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s the best VPN overall. Right now it’s only $6.69 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations