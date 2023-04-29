William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda: How to watch boxing this weekend

If last weekend’s massive PPV fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia got you excited for more boxing, you’re in luck. This weekend we get another lightweight fight, this time for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title. The undefeated William “Camaron” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) will be defending the belt against Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) in the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Zepeda comes off a win against Joseph Diaz in October, in which both of Diaz’ eyes were cut, once from punches and once from an accidental headbutt. Arboleda has had three straight wins since his 11th round TKO loss at the hands of Chris Colbert in 2020.

The lightweight division is highly contested right now. Devin Haney, the unified lightweight champion, is defending his belts against Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. There is a long line of lightweights looking to challenge the winner of that fight, including Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and George Kambosos Jr. Zepeda hopes a resounding win against Arboleda will put him in the running.

The William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda event starts streaming on DAZN on Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are three short undercard fights, so the fight will likely start around 9:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know.

Zepeda vs. Arboleda undercard

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales, 10 rounds, Featherweight

Blair Cobbs vs. Fredrick Lawson, 10 rounds, Welterweight

David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 8 rounds, Super Middleweight

How to watch Zepeda vs. Arboleda on DAZN

This is a DAZN exclusive match, so you’ll have to buy a subscription in order to watch it. It costs $25 per month or $225 per year. Unfortunately there isn’t a DAZN free trial, but since DAZN is one of the biggest sites for boxing live streams, so no boxing fan will regret their purchase. Fortunately, DAZN is one of our favorite ways to watch boxing online. You’ll get access to tons of fights every month, and even get a discount on some DAZN PPVs. DAZN and Golden Boy boxing have an exclusive contract, so you’ll have access to big fighters like Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez.

How to watch Zepeda vs. Arboleda from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country on the planet. But if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have access, or you just want to ensure that you’re watching the U.S. stream, you can always connect to a U.S. server via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN for this kind of thing, since it’s the best VPN for streaming (and the best VPN overall). Right now it’s 59% off, making a two-year subscription cost $6.69 per month.

Editors' Recommendations