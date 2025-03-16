 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Peacock movie this March 2025, stream this one

By
Saoirse Ronana in Brooklyn
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn 20th Century Studios

If you’re looking for stuff to watch on Peacock, you’re probably going to have to sort through a lot of stuff. That’s not to say that there aren’t things worth watching on Peacock, just that finding them can feel more difficult than it should.

We’ve done the hard work for you and found a perfect movie for your March watchlist. Brooklyn tells the story of a young woman who immigrates from Ireland to America in the 1950s and finds herself torn between her old life and the new one she’s built. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Related

It features a star-making performance from Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan is now considered one of the best actresses of her generation, but that wasn’t the case back in 2015. At that point, she was a young woman transitioning into movie stardom, and Brooklyn was the movie that proved just how talented she is.

As Eilis, Ronan plays a young woman who immigrates to America with nothing and slowly learns to love her new home. Ronan makes Eilis into a lovable person who nonetheless feels deeply real. She’s funny, shy, and ultimately hopeful about her new life.

It’s an elegy to 1950s New York

Saoirse Ronan in Brooklyn.
20th Century Studios

There’s an unqualified romanticism to director John Crowley’s depiction of New York in the 1950s. The film is named after Brooklyn, and it depicts the 1950s version of the city as a place that can be both alienating and the best version of home.

Although it was made on a relatively modest budget, Brooklyn pays attention to all of the right details. Most of us probably don’t know exactly what New York City is really like, but we all hope that it’s like the New York of Brooklyn.

It’s the best version of a love triangle

Saoirse Ronan as Eilis and Emory Cohen as Tony in <em>Brooklyn</em>
Saoirse Ronan as Eilis and Emory Cohen as Tony in Brooklyn 20th Century Studios

Brooklyn is a movie about a love triangle, but it’s the kind of love triangle movie that uses its characters as proxies for bigger ideas. After arriving in America, Eilis falls for Tony, a Brooklyn-born Italian American who helps her adjust to life in the city, and ultimately proposes to her. When she returns home, she meets Jim, a man who reminds her of the joys of Ireland and gives her a home there that she never had before.

Brooklyn doesn’t offer a ton of suspense about who Eilis will ultimately be with, but the choice between Jim and Tony isn’t just the choice between two men, but between two homes and two ways of existing. Eilis’s ultimate choice reflects everything we know about who she’s become, which is why it feels so inevitable.

Stream Brooklyn on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 7-March 9)
The Sinner on Netflix

Almost everyone who has ever had a Netflix account knows that at least half the time, opening the app means minutes or even hours of scrolling through to look for something to watch. Sometimes, that exploratory stuff can be fun, but it can also make you realize you should probably just go to bed.
Thankfully, we've cut out all that scrolling and honed in on three Netflix shows you should definitely check out. These shows represent a wide range of different tastes, which hopefully means that there's something for basically everyone on this list.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Yellowjackets (2021-)
Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME

Although Yellowjackets is not a Netflix native, the show has gained an entirely new audience by streaming there. The show, which tells the story of a high school girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, is at times a brilliant examination of what Lord of the Flies might look like if most of the stranded children were female.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025
A woman and man ride in a carriage through New York in A Rainy Day in New York.

Rom-coms are a genre for which critics are far less forgiving than others. Sometimes, they don’t quite get that the point is to be predictable, corny, sappy, and sometimes downright ridiculous. There’s a reason, after all, that Hallmark Channel movies are so popular.

With that said, of the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March 2025, not all of them have received glowing reviews. But each offers a compelling reason to watch if you’re in the mood for some laughs with a dose of romance or vice versa.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (March 7-9)
A singer screams in Smile 2.

Like most streaming services, movies on Amazon Prime Video range from absolute classics to genuinely awful, with plenty of stuff in between. That means when you're looking for something to watch on Prime, you can find yourself stuck trying to decipher whether your options are any good.
That's why we've pulled together this list of three titles available on Prime Video that are well worth your time. Whether you're looking for psychological horror or uproarious comedy, this list should have something for you.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.
Smile 2 (2024)
Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage

Read more