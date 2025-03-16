If you have to watch one Peacock movie this March 2025, stream this one

Table of Contents Table of Contents It features a star-making performance from Saoirse Ronan It’s an elegy to 1950s New York It’s the best version of a love triangle

If you’re looking for stuff to watch on Peacock, you’re probably going to have to sort through a lot of stuff. That’s not to say that there aren’t things worth watching on Peacock, just that finding them can feel more difficult than it should.

We’ve done the hard work for you and found a perfect movie for your March watchlist. Brooklyn tells the story of a young woman who immigrates from Ireland to America in the 1950s and finds herself torn between her old life and the new one she’s built. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

It features a star-making performance from Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan is now considered one of the best actresses of her generation, but that wasn’t the case back in 2015. At that point, she was a young woman transitioning into movie stardom, and Brooklyn was the movie that proved just how talented she is.

As Eilis, Ronan plays a young woman who immigrates to America with nothing and slowly learns to love her new home. Ronan makes Eilis into a lovable person who nonetheless feels deeply real. She’s funny, shy, and ultimately hopeful about her new life.

It’s an elegy to 1950s New York

There’s an unqualified romanticism to director John Crowley’s depiction of New York in the 1950s. The film is named after Brooklyn, and it depicts the 1950s version of the city as a place that can be both alienating and the best version of home.

Although it was made on a relatively modest budget, Brooklyn pays attention to all of the right details. Most of us probably don’t know exactly what New York City is really like, but we all hope that it’s like the New York of Brooklyn.

It’s the best version of a love triangle

Brooklyn is a movie about a love triangle, but it’s the kind of love triangle movie that uses its characters as proxies for bigger ideas. After arriving in America, Eilis falls for Tony, a Brooklyn-born Italian American who helps her adjust to life in the city, and ultimately proposes to her. When she returns home, she meets Jim, a man who reminds her of the joys of Ireland and gives her a home there that she never had before.

Brooklyn doesn’t offer a ton of suspense about who Eilis will ultimately be with, but the choice between Jim and Tony isn’t just the choice between two men, but between two homes and two ways of existing. Eilis’s ultimate choice reflects everything we know about who she’s become, which is why it feels so inevitable.

Stream Brooklyn on Peacock.