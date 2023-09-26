 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Is the live-action Ghost in the Shell remake really that bad?

Anthony Orlando
By

Ghost in the Shell, released in 2017, has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most infamous cinematic remakes. Plagued by controversy and lackluster reviews, this Scarlett Johansson-led film grossed $169.8 million against a budget of $110 million, making it one of the biggest box-office disappointments in recent history.

There are always going to be comparisons between a remake and the original film, and while there have already been many scathing reviews about the 2017 remake, let’s look at whether or not this 2017 movie really is as bad as people think.

Recommended Videos

The plot is more reflective than active

Scarlett Johansson in "Ghost in the Shell" (2017).
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

With every remake, there are bound to be some creative differences from the source material. With Ghost in the Shell, the remake removes many of the original’s philosophical musings for a greater emphasis on fast-paced action (which is done pretty well). However, this approach kills two birds with one stone, as the anime moves at a more steady pace, allowing the audience to take in the gorgeous and intricate world presented to them.

Also, instead of forging a new identity for herself as an android, the Major spends more time trying to figure out who she was before she became one. Though she is encouraged not to let her memories of her past define her, this is done more to keep her from learning the dark truth and to allow her evil superior to control her. All in all, the new Major is defined more by her past than her present in the film, which seems to reflect the film’s nature as a nostalgic remake.

I’ll admit it: the worldbuilding in the remake is impressive

Scarlett Johansson in "Ghost in the Shell" (2017).
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

The remake does a terrific job recreating some of the anime’s iconic scenes, including the Major’s opening dive, her invisible fight on the water, the scub- diving scene, and her battle with the spider tank. It also adds some Blade Runner-esque holograms to liven up the city. Though the live-action visuals are stunning, they don’t stand out as much they could, as the more colorful parts of the Major’s world seem to get watered down by gray skyscrapers and the dark of night. Thus, it all comes across as another dystopian future film that looks bleak and colorless compared to the anime.

Nevertheless, this remake has an advantage over the original by having over two decades of new material to dip into to keep things fresh. The live-action film distinguishes itself by integrating new characters and plot elements into the story, including the villain Kuze taking the role of “Puppet Master,” Major’s “deep dive” into an infected Geisha-robot, and Batou losing his eyes in an explosion.

The whitewashing controversy still stings

Scarlett Johansson in "Ghost in the Shell" (2017).
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Though Johansson does bear a striking resemblance to the Major in this remake (who is known as Mira Killian), the fact that a white actor played an East Asian character received quite a lot of backlash. It didn’t help that the film ends with the revelation that the Major was born a Japanese girl with the character’s original manga name, Motoko Kusanagi.

Though many people took issue with this, many fans in Japan didn’t seem so bothered by Johansson’s casting, with some arguing her character’s body is artificial and inconsequential due to the franchise’s theme of finding one’s identity. Even the anime film’s director, Mamoru Oshhii, felt the same, saying to IGN that casting an Asian actress was unnecessary and only motivated by politics, which should be separate from artistic expression.

This discourse is probably best summed up by Justin Charity of Ringer, who wrote: “Your average Japanese citizen’s outlook is much less influenced by pluralism than the outlooks of many Asian Americans, who live in a country where popular culture rarely represents them well, if at all.” So even if Johansson’s casting does work with the film’s concept and theme, it still feels like a missed opportunity to bring true representation to Japanese-American audiences in this Hollywood blockbuster. Also, the fact that a Japanese person’s mind is transferred into a white body in this film could not be more symbolic of Hollywood taking the original anime and repackaging it for a Western audience.

The verdict

Scarlett Johannson in "Ghost in the Shell" (2017).
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

The live-action Ghost in the Shell may have been branded a remake, but it is very much its own story with a few elements taken from the anime film. The former has its flaws, and it could’ve done more to appeal to modern audiences in terms of casting and staying faithful to the source material. By itself, the remake is a decent blockbuster with its own merits, but it doesn’t reach the high bar set by the anime.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
What’s new on Shudder in October 2023
A woman holds a gun in V/H/S/85.

October is near, so what better way to celebrate than watching a good horror movie or series? While virtually every streamer has a horror selection, with some of the best being the best horror movies on Netflix, there's only one service that is synonymous with the genre: Shudder.

In October 2023, the streamer's programming includes the latest installment of the well-liked V/H/S franchise, one of the best entries in the celebrated Evil Dead movie series (no, it's not Evil Dead Rise), and new seasons of Creepshow and Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Halloween is fast approaching, so it's time to subscribe to Shudder and get scared out of your wits.

Read more
When to watch The Great British Baking Show
The cast of The Great British Baking Show season 14.

If you love reality show cooking competitions, then this is a special time of the year. That's because the arrival of fall means the return of The Great British Baking Show, and we're going to tell you when and where you can watch it!

The Great British Baking Show is actually better known internationally as The Great British Bake Off. It turns out that Bake Off is copyrighted in the U.S. by Pillsbury, hence the name change over here. Fans in America can stream the series on Netflix, and it has consistently been one of the best British TV shows on the platform.

Read more
5 theatrical movies you need to watch in October
five theatrical movies you need to watch in october the exorcist believer movie

This week marks the official start of fall, and that means the end-of-summer box office drought is about to come to an end. But if you're wondering which films deserve your hard-earned money, we've come up with five theatrical movies that you need to watch in October.

For the month ahead, we've picked a horror flick that will hopefully revitalize The Exorcist franchise, as well as an adaptation of the horror video game series, Five Nights At Freddy's. Additionally, Apple Studios is releasing Martin Scorsese's next crime epic in theaters, while Netflix is also giving David Fincher's new movie a short run as well. Beyond that, the month belongs to the Swifties. These are the five theatrical movies you can't miss in October.
The Exorcist: Believer (October 6)

Read more