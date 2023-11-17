 Skip to main content
Is Trolls Band Together streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

In 2016, DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Troll movie revealed that these creatures just love to sing. And they haven’t stopped singing since. Later this week, the musical journey continues with the third film in the franchise, Trolls Band Together. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are back as Queen Poppy and Branch, respectively, as the film’s plot dives into Branch’s past as a member of the Troll boy band, BroZone.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer 2

Although Branch and his bandmates are all brothers, they broke up before they could ever achieve the legendary Perfect Family Harmony. Now, one of Branch’s brothers, Floyd (Troye Sivan), has been kidnapped by evil pop stars who have imprisoned him in a diamond that can only be broken by the Perfect Family Harmony. Thus Branch and Poppy have to reunite John Dory (Eric André), Clay (Kid Cudi), and Spruce (Daveed Diggs) so they can save their brother.

The rest of the cast includes Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Zosia Mamet, RuPaul, Zooey Deschanel as Bridget, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Ron Funches, Anderson Paak as Prince D, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Michael Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Walt Dohrn.

Dohrn directed Trolls Band Together from a screenplay by Elizabeth Tippet. Now it’s time to answer your burning question about whether the newest film in the franchise is already streaming on a major platform.

The cast of Trolls Band Together.
DreamWorks Animation

No, not yet. Although Universal had great success with the simultaneous theatrical and streaming release of Five Nights At Freddy’s, that’s more of an outlier. For a kid-friendly movie like Trolls Band Together, an exclusive theatrical release tends to have a better performance at the box office.

It’s also not a coincidence that Trolls Band Together is arriving in theaters a week before Thanksgiving. When the kids are out of school, it’s almost always a good idea to have something fun for them to watch.

Will Trolls Band Together be available to stream at home?

The cast of Trolls Band Together.
DreamWorks Animation

Yes, and in an unusual way. Newly released films are typically exclusive to a single platform for their first pay-TV window, which is usually 12 to 18 months. Since this is a Universal Pictures film, that means Trolls Band Together will premiere on Peacock first. However, Universal’s first window deal with Netflix means that Peacock will only have Trolls Band Together for four months. At that point, the film will live exclusively on Netflix for 10 months. The remaining four months of the first window will bring Trolls Band Together back to Peacock.

But if you’re planning to skip theaters in the hope of seeing Trolls Band Together at home this year, you may be out of luck. Peacock probably won’t schedule the film’s streaming premiere until early 2024.

