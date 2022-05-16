Jerry and Marge Go Large trailer games the lottery system

Most people who play the lottery don’t necessarily expect to win. Instead, it’s the dream of winning that drives the majority of lottery players. No matter what the odds are, they’re hopeful that the next time will finally be their turn to win. It’s extremely difficult to predict when or if you’ll win, but as demonstrated in the first trailer for Jerry and Marge Go Large, it’s not always impossible.

The upcoming film is based upon the true story of Jerry (Bryan Cranston) and Marge Selbee (Annette Bening). They’re the couple that figured out that the Massachusetts State Lottery had a mathematical loophole that greatly increased their chances of winning if they kept playing at a certain level. The scam worked so well that Jerry and Marge brought in their friends and fellow citizens to use the prize money to help revitalize their small town. Unfortunately for Jerry and Marge, a group of college kids have also figured out how to rig the system. And they’re muscling the couple and the town out of the game.

Here’s the official description for the film, courtesy of Paramount+:

“Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Annette Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.”

Jake McDorman also stars in the movie as Ben Selbee, with Uly Schlesinger as Tyler, Michael McKean as Howard, Anna Camp as Dawn Selbee, Ann Harada as Shirley, and Devyn McDowell as Liz. Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore also have roles in the movie, and the trailer reveals that Wilmore is playing Jerry and Marge’s accountant.

David Frankel directed the film from a screenplay by Brad Copeland that is based on Jason Fagone’s HuffPost article “Jerry and Marge Go Large.” The film will premiere on Paramount+ on June 17.

