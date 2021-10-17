  1. Movies & TV

John Cena makes new friends in HBO Max’s Peacemaker trailer

By

Last summer, an ex-WWE wrestler made his DC Extended Universe debut as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. For the uninitiated, Peacemaker is an actual character from DC’s comic books. But if there isn’t a grade lower than “Z”, then it would have to be invented to adequately demonstrate just how obscure Peacemaker really is. Regardless, that may change early next year when Cena reprises his role for HBO Max’s Peacemaker series.

At DC FanDome, viewers were treated to the first official trailer for Peacemaker, which seems to take place immediately after The Suicide Squad. Within the film, Peacemaker was very nearly killed by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport because Cena’s character was willing to murder his teammates just to protect America’s darkest secrets. That’s no way to win friends. That said, perhaps there’s a chance for Peacemaker to redeem himself. Albeit a very slim chance…

The trailer also establishes Peacemaker’s support team. Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee are reprising their respective roles from The Suicide Squad as Emilia Harcourt and John Economos. Harcourt is Peacemaker’s field handler, and he’s very obviously impressed by her skills. Economos is handling the tech and tactics for Peacemaker’s mission.

Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn is Peacemaker’s new boss, and his deal is simple. If Peacemaker “kills bad people” for Murn, then he gets to stay out of prison. The final member of the team is Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and she’s the only one who seems like she actually cares for Peacemaker as a person. We’ll see how long that lasts.

John Cena in Peacemaker.

Peacemaker’s father, Auggie Smith, is played by the T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick. And once we see Auggie, it’s pretty clear why his son, Christopher Smith, has completely retreated into his Peacemaker identity.

Finally, we get to meet Adrian Chase a.k.a. Vigilante. He’s a district attorney by day, and a murderous crime fighter by night…and on some days. Vigilante is definitely giving off the Deadpool vibes in this footage, but he may offer some additional comedy to the show.

James Gunn wrote and directed most of the episodes for Peacemaker, in addition to creating the series. It will premiere on HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

