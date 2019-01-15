Share

If you’re interested in upgrading your TV viewing experience in time for the big game, there is a more compelling reason than ever to consider a new model: LG is offering steep discounts on its critically acclaimed OLED models, which offer deep blacks and gorgeous high dynamic range (HDR) picture.

The deals, which LG claims mark the “lower price ever for an LG OLED TV,” run now through February 2 at LG-authorized retailers across the United States (including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo).

LG has been showcasing its gorgeous OLED TV technology for years, a tech that uses organic compounds inside each individual pixel of the TV, allowing them to serve as their own backlight. Each of the 8 million pixels on the TV can be turned completely off, which allows for fantastic black levels, and the lack of backlight bleed that viewers typically experience on more traditional LED TVs.

The deals come on the B8 TV models in both 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, TVs that originally retailed for $2,300 and $3,400 respectively. Now buyers can snag a 55-inch B8 OLED for just $1,500, and the 65-inch model for just $2,300 — a $1,000 discount on a premium-tier model from one of the giants of TV tech.

In addition to fantastic black levels, the TVs feature support for both Dolby Vision and HDR, and use LG’s advance tone-mapping technology to provide the optimal colors depending on the scene it is reproducing on screen.

“If you can’t be at the big game, there is no better way to enjoy it than on an LG OLED TV,” Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA, said in a press release. “We are very excited to offer consumers a chance to elevate their experience with this limited time promotion on our stunning LG OLED B8 TV.”

LG TVs earned more prizes than any other TV manufacturer’s models at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which concluded last week. In particular, the company had our staff thoroughly impressed with its roll-up OLED model, a flexible TV model that rolls out of a rectangular base with a built-in soundbar. To learn more about LG’s TV models, we recommend checking out the company’s website.