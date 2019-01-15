Digital Trends
Movies & TV

You can get a screaming deal on LG OLED TVs just in time for the Super Bowl

Parker Hall
By
lg oled tv super bowl deals discount

If you’re interested in upgrading your TV viewing experience in time for the big game, there is a more compelling reason than ever to consider a new model: LG is offering steep discounts on its critically acclaimed OLED models, which offer deep blacks and gorgeous high dynamic range (HDR) picture.

The deals, which LG claims mark the “lower price ever for an LG OLED TV,” run now through February 2 at LG-authorized retailers across the United States (including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo).

LG has been showcasing its gorgeous OLED TV technology for years, a tech that uses organic compounds inside each individual pixel of the TV, allowing them to serve as their own backlight. Each of the 8 million pixels on the TV can be turned completely off, which allows for fantastic black levels, and the lack of backlight bleed that viewers typically experience on more traditional LED TVs.

The deals come on the B8 TV models in both 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, TVs that originally retailed for $2,300 and $3,400 respectively. Now buyers can snag a 55-inch B8 OLED for just $1,500, and the 65-inch model for just $2,300 — a $1,000 discount on a premium-tier model from one of the giants of TV tech.

In addition to fantastic black levels, the TVs feature support for both Dolby Vision and HDR, and use LG’s advance tone-mapping technology to provide the optimal colors depending on the scene it is reproducing on screen.

“If you can’t be at the big game, there is no better way to enjoy it than on an LG OLED TV,” Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA, said in a press release. “We are very excited to offer consumers a chance to elevate their experience with this limited time promotion on our stunning LG OLED B8 TV.”

LG TVs earned more prizes than any other TV manufacturer’s models at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which concluded last week. In particular, the company had our staff thoroughly impressed with its roll-up OLED model, a flexible TV model that rolls out of a rectangular base with a built-in soundbar. To learn more about LG’s TV models, we recommend checking out the company’s website.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
First Man VFX Interview Featured Image
Movies & TV

Oscar-winning FX master explains why ‘First Man’ is a giant leap for filmmaking

Paul Lambert, the Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor on First Man, reveals the innovative techniques that blended old footage with modern movie magic to make the Apollo 11 mission to the moon resonate with audiences 50 years later.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best tv series game of thrones
Movies & TV

Colder and bloodier, Game of Thrones season 8 has a premiere date

A new teaser trailer for season 8 of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones reveals the official premiere date for the final story arc in the award-winning series based on George RR Martin's popular novels.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Worst TV finales
Movies & TV

‘Sopranos’ prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ adds ‘The Punisher’ star

The upcoming movie The Many Saints of Newark, based on HBO's hit series The Sopranos, will serve as a prequel to the show. It will focus on Tony Soprano as a boy, as well as the race riots that rocked Newark in 1967.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Stephanie Topacio Long
Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek: Discovery
Movies & TV

CBS recruits Michelle Yeoh for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ spinoff

Yet another Star Trek show is on the way. CBS confirms that Michelle Yeoh will return to play her Star Trek: Discovery character, Philippa Georgiou, in a spinoff centered on Starfleet's clandestine Section 31.
Posted By Chris Gates
spider man far from home trailer
Movies & TV

First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer offers a peek at life after ‘Infinity War’

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, set in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Posted By Rick Marshall
consumers want net neutrality shutterstock 275054123
Home Theater

Not chill: Netflix is hiking prices across all its tiers

Netflix has to get the billions of dollars it's spending on new content from somewhere. The streaming giant announced price hikes across the board, raising its monthly rates between $1 and $2 per tier in the next few months.
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

Curious about 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'? Here's everything we know so far

Despite some mystery surrounding Spider-Man's future after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in July 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ESPN+ free trial UFC Fight Night
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 143 for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

If you're looking for a way to watch UFC Fight Night 143 and other upcoming sporting events on mobile, then ESPN's premium mobile service has you covered, and you can even take advantage of a seven-day trial to stream it totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
netflix cost pricing plan breakdown version 1448211655 yard device
Movies & TV

How much does Netflix cost? Here’s a pricing breakdown of its plans

Wondering how much a Netflix subscription costs? You're not the only one. That's why we put together a quick-hit guide covering all the Netflix plans, whether you want to opt for 4K streaming or a disc-based option.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Steve Carell in The Office
Movies & TV

NBCUniversal will launch its own streaming service in 2020

NBCU is prepping a streaming service filled with its original content for a debut sometime next year, meaning that Michael, Dwight, and the rest of the Scranton crew might be moving to a new home.
Posted By Chris Gates
Sling TV
Home Theater

Sling TV offers free shows, a la carte subscription channels to Roku users

If you are among a select group of Roku users, Sling TV has added free TV shows and the option to subscribe to individual channels without having to subscribe to the company's base level of channels.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Just Dance 2015
Gaming

Break out the Wii: ‘Just Dance’ movie reportedly in the works

Sony's Screen Gems has reportedly acquired the film rights to the Just Dance video game series from Ubisoft, which previously helped bring the game Assassin's Creed to the big screen in 2016.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin