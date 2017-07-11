Lucy Liu will direct season 2 premiere of Netflix hit ‘Luke Cage’

Why it matters to you Luke Cage is one of Marvel's most popular series on Netflix and now we know a little more about the second season of the hit series.

When Luke Cage season 2 brings back Mike Colter as Marvel’s steel-skinned superhero in 2018, there will be a face behind the camera that audiences are more familiar with seeing in front of it: Lucy Liu.

The Elementary and Kill Bill actress will helm the first episode of the Netflix series’ second season, according to an announcement by Marvel and Netflix. It is unknown whether she will direct any episodes beyond the season 2 premiere.

Liu made her directorial debut with the 2011 short film Meena and followed that with an episode of Graceland and several episodes of Elementary, the Sherlock Holmes-inspired series she co-stars in with Jonny Lee Miller.

“When you’re dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director,” said Luke Cage executive producer Jeph Loeb in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2.”

Although the exact premiere date for the second season of Luke Cage has yet to be announced, the title character will appear in the upcoming team-up miniseries The Defenders, with Colter reprising the role alongside the stars of the four other Netflix shows set in Marvel’s cinematic universe. The Defenders premieres August 18 on Netflix.

As for the second season of Luke Cage, the series will bring back Colter as the title character, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard. Several actors have been added to the cast for the second season, including Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce, The Night Of) as John McIver, a character described as “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance.” Also making her debut in season 2 will be Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) as Tilda Johnson, described as “a brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her.”

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said in an accompanying statement. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

The first season of Luke Cage was critically praised and currently holds a 96-percent approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The season was nominated for several awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a People’s Choice Award, a Peabody Award, and an NAACP Image Award. Supporting actor Mahershala Ali won a BET Award for his role as the villain of the first season.