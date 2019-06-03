Share

Planeswalkers, Netflix has some big news for you.

Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo will oversee the creation of a Magic: The Gathering animated series for the streaming service, set within the mythology of the popular collectible card game.

The announcement was made by Netflix and accompanied by a promotional image for the project.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russos said in a statement.

Although specific details regarding the series are scarce at this point, the show will have the Endgame filmmakers “oversee the creation of an all new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers” and have characters “contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.” The Russos will serve as executive producers on the series, partnering with Magic rightsholders Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to develop the project.

Joining the Russos behind the camera will be Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars writer Henry Gilroy and The Tick writer Jose Molina, who will serve as showrunners. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse story artist Yoriaki Mochizuki will be the series’ supervising director and co-executive producer.

First released in 1993, Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield and has players compete against each other using decks of cards that represent various magic spells, artifacts, creatures, or other elements wielded by the wizards known as Planeswalkers. Each Planeswalker attempts to drain the life points from his competitor using a deck of cards assembled from either from the player’s collection or a pre-arranged mix of cards.

“More fans are enjoying Magic now than at any time in its 25-year history thanks to the enduring popularity of the tabletop game and our latest release War of the Spark,” Chris Cocks, president of Wizards of the Coast, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Joe and Anthony Russo to bring Magic: The Gathering’s rich and diverse cast of characters and worlds to Netflix in a way that will delight our many fans and those new to the franchise.”