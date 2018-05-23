Matt Groening’s animated fantasy series ‘Disenchantment’ to hit Netflix in August

Share

Good news, everyone! If you’re a fan of The Simpsons or Futurama (R.I.P.), it’s time to start rubbin’ those hands together, Mr. Burns-style. As officially announced via the brand-new Disenchantment Twitter account, the first season of Matt Groening’s new animated series will arrive on Netflix on August 17.

Disenchantment, which is targeted at adults à la Adult Swim programming, will feature Groening’s trademark humor and animation style imbued with some major fantasy flavor. The series follows a “hard-drinking” princess, Bean (Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson), and her personal demon, Luci (Eric Andre), as they engage in medieval-themed misadventures. The pair will be accompanied by a little green elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon).

The Twitter account posted its first tweet Tuesday, May 22, offering some extreme close-up teaser shots of the show’s main characters, then dropped another tweet the next day (see below) with full-size frames depicting Bean, Luci, and Elfo in various poses.

Art thou ready for this?

August 17. pic.twitter.com/iY2psJqB96 — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) May 23, 2018

Disenchantment was first announced in July 2017, though rumors of a potential Groening-Netflix partnership go back to early 2016. Reportedly, the series will get just two 10-episode seasons — though that’s hardly set in stone, if Futurama‘s history of cancellations and revivals is any indication — and Rough Draft Studios (also behind Futurama) will handle animation duties. Netflix has found success with animated shows like the acclaimed BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and F is For Family.

If you liked Futurama, there’s plenty of reason to be excited here, as many of the show’s stars (the voice actors, not the characters) will be making appearances on Disenchantment, some in cameos and some in supporting roles. This includes John DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry), Maurice LaMarche (Kif, Calculon, Lrrr, more), and Tress MacNeille (Mom). Unfortunately, if The Simpsons is your bag, we don’t have any indications that actors from that show will be involved.

Groening and Simpsons showrunner Al Jean recently found themselves wrapped up in controversy, as criticism has arisen (or, more accurately, been revived) regarding the casting of Hank Azaria — a white man — as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian owner of Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart on The Simpsons. Groening, who currently serves as an executive producer and creative consultant on The Simpsons, appeared to downplay concerns over issues of identification.