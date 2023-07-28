 Skip to main content
A vampire revolution begins in the trailer for Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne

Blair Marnell
By

Two years ago, Netflix’s Castlevania anime series pulled off a neat trick by giving every main character a happy ending, even Dracula! However, that happiness was never designed to last forever. This fall, the sequel series, Castlevania: Nocturne, will arrive, and it will restart the battle against the children of the night. And while Dracula may be out of the picture, a vampire messiah is prophesized to block out the sun and plunge humanity into a new age of darkness. That means another Belmont will have to take up the family business of hunting vampires.

Castlevania: Nocturne | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix Anime

Edward Bluemel headlines the series as the voice of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades from the previous show. In the trailer, Richter witnesses the murder of his mother, Julia Belmont (Sophie Skelton), at the hands of an enigmatic vampire who spares Richter … for now. But even years later, Richter is haunted by what he witnessed.

Richter Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne.
Netflix

The setting of the series has been pushed forward in time to 1792 during the heart of the French Revolution. And while the rich have been known to metaphorically drain the blood of the commoners, it’s literal in this case. Vampires are a part of the French elite, and that’s why two young women, Maria Renard (Pixie Davies) and Annette (Thuso Mbedu), have made it their personal mission to destroy the vampire queen, Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente). Annette even has magical powers of her own, but the vampires have dark forces that they can call upon as well.

Nastassja Kinski, Sydney James Harcourt, Zahn McClarnon, Richard Dormer, Aaron Neil, and Elarica Johnson also lend their voices to the series in supporting roles. The eight-episode first season was inspired by Konami’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show was created and written by Clive Bradley, with Sam Deats as the director.

Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere on Netflix on September 28.

Topics
