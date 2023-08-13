During these sweltering summer months, staying indoors with the AC turned on full blast and watching a Netflix show is just what the doctor ordered, as they say. Netflix is home to several new movies and series, with new titles dropping a few times a month. So, it’s up to you to find something to pass the hot days away. Lucky for you, we’re here to help.

Netflix has long been home to several animated series that have delighted viewers both young and old. Of course, it’s important to always pay attention to the age ratings. We now live in an era where adult animation rife with crude and crass laugh-out-loud material is easy to find on the streaming services. So, whatever show you choose, make sure it matches your preferences when it comes to those in your household. Now all you have to do is relax, as we’ve got you covered with some of the best offerings on the streaming service.

Recommended Videos

Castlevania (2017)

A bloody and visceral anime adaptation of the legendary video game series of the same name, Castlevania launched on Netflix in 2017. It tells the story of Trevor Belmont and his allies, who combat Dracula’s forces after the ancient vampire wages war on the people of Wallachia for burning his human wife at the stake. It’s a series rife with tragedy, bloodshed, and dark fantasy. You don’t have to be a fan of the video game series to appreciate this deeply gothic tale.

You might also be wondering why it’s ideal to watch the show now considering it’s been around since 2017. Well, there’s no time like the present considering Netflix is preparing to unleash a new Castlevania series in late September set in the 18th century and featuring a new Belmont in the family bloodline. The series is called Castlevania: Nocturne. So now is your chance to gear up for the arrival of the new series by binging Castlevania.

Skull Island (2023)

The MonsterVerse is alive and well thanks to the release of Skull Island earlier this summer. This animated series features a group of explorers in the 1990s who inadvertently pioneer the open seas and land on Skull Island. If the 2017 blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island is any indication as to what they might encounter on the remote islet, they’re in for the fight of their lives.

And that is exactly what the series focuses on: this group’s struggle for survival on the perilous island that is the home of King Kong himself. The series features eight episodes of ancient, prehistoric terrors and adventure. If you’re a fan of the MonsterVerse films that include Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong, then this series should be on your radar.

Agent Elvis (2023)

Can you imagine the swagger and Southern drawl of Matthew McConaughey’s voice bringing life to an animated incarnation of the King of Rock & Roll? Well, look no further than Netflix’s new animated series that debuted in spring 2023, Agent Elvis. McConaughey does, indeed, provide the vocal chops for the show’s leading man, Elvis Presley, but this adult animated comedy is very much centered around a fictionalized version of the King.

As the title implies, Elvis is a secret agent for the U.S. government. Music takes a back seat to his apparent hand-to-hand combat and weapons skills as he takes down terrorists. Elvis heads to the moon and back, uses an ordinary pen as a lethal weapon, and allies himself with a gun-toting primate named Scatter. There’s a lot of fun to be had in this series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022)

Here’s one that is fun for the whole family. The Jurassic films have been a megahit ever since the original Steven Spielberg-directed film hit theaters in 1993. Jurassic World revitalized the brand for modern audiences. Not only has the film series been a box office boon for Universal, but the merchandising of the franchise has exploded, with Jurassic toys lining the aisles of big box stores for the past several years. So, there’s little wonder as to why Netflix would play host to a family-rated animated adventure set in the Jurassic World universe.

With multiple seasons under its belt, there’s plenty to enjoy. It features a group of teens who spend the summer at Isla Nublar in a camp aptly dubbed Camp Cretaceous. Of course, the timeline begins during the events of Jurassic World, when the Indominus Rex breaks loose and causes havoc. The group must find a way off the island amid this catastrophe. There are plenty of dinos and a lot of fun to be had with this series.

Disenchantment (2028-2023)

From The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening comes this medieval fantasy adventure filled with comedy and satire. Disenchantment follows the rather independent Princess Bean and her pals as they journey across Dreamland and get entangled in some gnarly scenarios. There are a total of 40 colorful and humorous episodes for you to enjoy currently on the streaming service.

This series is a great watch (or rewatch) for fans of animated satire in the month of August considering that the final season will be available to watch on September 1. If you are a first-timer, now is the moment to saddle up and explore Dreamland through the lens of a snarky, sometimes drunk Princess. And if you’re a fan of Groening’s work, you won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations