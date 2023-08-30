5 most anticipated Netflix shows coming in late 2023

Between new seasons of returning series like The Witcher, Sweet Tooth, and The Lincoln Lawyer, and a ton of new shows like Beef, The Night Agent, The Diplomat, and FUBAR, you might understandably think that Netflix has already run out of big new and returning series for 2023. However, Netflix has never been known for modestly spending on programing, and there’s still a lot of series coming up in the remaining months of the year that are going to keep you binging shows through the rest of 2023.

In this week alone, Netflix’s newest live-action anime adaptation, One Piece, is set to premiere, with the final season of the animated comedy Disenchantment also arriving on September 1. But since those series are literally right around the corner, we’ve decided to focus on the five most anticipated Netflix shows coming in late 2023 so you can start planning ahead even further into immediate future. With these five series, Netflix subscribers are really getting their money’s worth.

Castlevania: Nocturne (September 28)

The Witcher may have been the biggest Netflix fantasy show of 2023, but the new anime series Castlevania: Nocturne is going to give fans of the genre even more to enjoy. The previous Castlevania anime was extremely well-written, with great animation and action based on the Konami video games of the same name. Nocturne takes place centuries later, in 1792, just in time for the French Revolution to break out against the backdrop of the eternal battle between humanity and vampires, as well as other dark creatures of the night.

Since Dracula is out of the picture, one of this show’s primary villains is another famous vampire: Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente). And it’s going to take a new generation of heroes, including Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), and Annette (Thuso Mbedu), to make their stand against evil.

Watch Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix on September 28.

The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12)

You may have heard that Netflix’s horror maven, Mike Flanagan, is taking off to adapt The Dark Tower for Amazon Studios. Thankfully, the showrunner behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club has one last horror miniseries before he leaves Netflix: An updated adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell headline the series as the twins Roderick and Madeline Usher, with Zach Gilford and Willa Fitzgerald portraying the twins when they were younger. The rest of the cast includes Carla Gugino as Verna, Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym. You can except chills and thrills from this one.

Watch The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix on October 12.

All the Light We Cannot See (November 2)

Before he went off to direct Deadpool 3 for Marvel, Shawn Levy signed on to helm Steven Knight’s upcoming adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s acclaimed World War II drama All the Light We Cannot See. This will likely be one of Netflix’s big prestige series of the fall, and probably an Emmy contender for 2024. Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti will star in the miniseries as Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind girl who travels with her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), in occupied France to seek refuge with her great-uncle, Etienne LeBlanc (Hugh Laurie).

But even in a remote town, Marie-Laure and her family aren’t safe from Nazi persecution, especially since her father has been tasked with a secret mission. Meanwhile, a young German soldier, Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), finds his life inexorably linked to Marie-Laure as he faces hard choices in the darkest days of the war.

Watch All the Light We Can Not See on Netflix on November 2.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Second chances are so rare in life, which is one of the reasons why we’re excited to see Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Director Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a box office failure in 2010 despite almost instantly becoming a cult classic adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s bestselling graphic novels. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new anime that retells the story in a style more faithful to O’Malley’s artwork as Scott (Michael Cera) courts the enigmatic Ramona Flowers (Ahsoka‘s Mary Elizabeth Winstead). But before Scott can win Ramona’s heart, he’ll have to defeat her seven evil exes in video game-style battles.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this series is that every major cast member from the live-action film is lending their voices to the anime, including Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

Watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix on November 17.

The Crown (late 2023)

The Crown has been one of Netflix’s prestige series since its premiere in 2016. Through the five seasons released to date, the show has dramatized the lives of the British royal family throughout the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with various actresses playing the late queen and her relatives at different points in their lives. While Netflix has yet to announce a specific date for the sixth and final season of The Crown, we do know that the show will finally catch up to the 1997 accident that claimed the life of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla).

As the series moves into the 21st century, the political story will focus on Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) and his time as Prime Minister, while also chronicling the romance of Diana’s son, Prince William (Ed McVey), and his future wife, Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). The royal intrigue never really stops, but this show will reach its planned conclusion. Fans of the series can probably expect season 6 to premiere in late November or early December.

Watch The Crown seasons 1-5 on Netflix. Season 6 will arrive in late 2023.

