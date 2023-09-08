5 most anticipated TV shows of fall 2023

The fall TV season is going to look a little different in 2023. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, scripted shows on broadcast TV will suffer the most, as the lineup is bleak for the upcoming months. It’s why networks will air a lot of unscripted programming, like The Golden Bachelor, and reruns of shows from cable networks, such as Paramount Network’s Yellowstone on CBS.

The new scripted programming for the fall season will come predominantly from streaming services. Thankfully, the streamers have plenty of highly-anticipated content on the shelf that can be distributed over the next few months. From a John Wick spin-off to the end of a teen comedy, check out these five shows this fall.

Sex Education season 4 (September 21)

Sex Education: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix

It’s the end of the road for Sex Education as season 4 will be the last season of the Netflix teen comedy. Created by Laurie Nunn, the students who experienced a sexual awakening have moved from Moordale Secondary to the progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) will look to start a new sex therapy clinic but soon learns that space is occupied by a better sex therapist named O (Thaddea Graham).

Joining Otis at Cavendish are Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Cal (Dua Saleh), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu). Meanwhile, Maeve heads to America to study under a new writing instructor, Thomas Molly (Dan Levy).

Sex Education is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2023, on Netflix.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (September 22)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

John Wick: Chapter 4 might have closed the door on Keanu Reeves’ journey, but the John Wick universe will continue in a spin-off television series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Before Winston Scott (Ian McShane in the films) became the owner of the legendary hotel-for-assassins, see how he rose to power in the underworld in The Continental.

Set in 1970s New York, a young Winston (Colin Woodell) is summoned by the Continental’s owner, Cormac (Mel Gibson), to retrieve a precious item stolen by Winston’s brother. Refusing to go against his kin, Winston devises a plan to seize the Continental and “everything that comes with it.” Since this comes from the world of John Wick, expect chaotic firefights, elaborate hand-to-hand combat, and a lot of violence.

The Continental is scheduled to premiere on September 22, 2023, on Peacock.

All the Light We Cannot See (2023)

All The Light We Cannot See | Tudum Exclusive | Netflix

Considering Netflix released photos and a teaser trailer six months before its premiere, the streaming service has high hopes for All the Light We Cannot See, one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows of late 2023. Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See focuses on two European teenagers during WWII – Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), the young German soldier – and how their decisions become intertwined.

The four-part series feels like a major event due to the creatives involved with the project. All the Light We Cannot See is written and developed by Steven Knight, the mind behind See and Peaky Blinder. Shawn Levy, the director of The Adam Project and the upcoming Deadpool 3, directed all four episodes.

All the Light We Cannot See is scheduled to premiere on November 2, 2023, on Netflix.

A Murder at the End of the World (November 14)

A Murder at the End of the World - Teaser | Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson | FX

In their first series since The OA, the creative duo of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij return to television with A Murder at the End of the World, which was one of many TV shows to watch in August before it moved to November. Emma Corrin headlines the murder mystery series as Darby Hart, a young tech genius. Darby and eight other guests are invited to a retreat at an isolated location by a withdrawn billionaire (Clive Owen).

Things go off the rails when one of the guests is murdered. Darby, who moonlights as an amateur detective, works to solve the case before the killer murders his next victim. Marling, Harris Dickinson, Jermaine Fowler, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Kellan Tetlow, and Neal Huff also star.

Originally scheduled for an August 2023 release, A Murder at the End of the World will now premiere on November 14, 2023, on Hulu.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (November TBD)

The giant monsters of the Godzilla universe head to the small screen in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Set after the events of 2014’s Godzilla, Cate Randa (Anna Sawai), who survived the attacks in San Francisco, is traveling to Japan to look for her missing father. With the help of her half-brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) and an American hacker named May (Kiersey Clemons), Cate learns about her family’s involvement with the top-secret organization, Monarch.

As the trio learns about these mysterious monsters, it leads them to Army Officer Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell). The series flashes back to the 1950s and follows a young Shaw (Wyatt Russell) and his expeditions to learn more about the Titans that rule the universe.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is scheduled to premiere in November 2023 on Apple TV+.

