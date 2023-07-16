5 TV shows you need to watch in August 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The dog days of summer are here. You might be traveling with the family in an RV, on vacation, or enjoying rest time at home. Whatever the case, you can use your streaming TV subscription, a big-screen TV at home, or a streaming stick or small mobile screen on the go to catch up on all the best new shows. Sure, outdoor adventures are great, but you’re bound to need a break from the constant go-go-go mentality and want to relax with some screen time.

Luckily, there are a few new series premiering as well as popular ones returning that you won’t want to miss. Here, we have rounded up five TV shows you need to watch in August. Each one is a perfect summertime watch.

Reservation Dogs season 3 (August 2)

Applauded for not only its portrayal of Indigenous people and stories, but also for featuring an entirely Indigenous writing and directing team, and almost entirely Indigenous cast and production team, Reservation Dogs has been a hit for Hulu. The series, which hails from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit), centers around four Indigenous teenagers living in a rural town in Oklahoma. They want to pursue a better life in California, fulfilling the dream of their friend who passed away the year prior and always wanted to move there.

To help find a way out, they commit various crimes but also end up trying to help prevent them from being committed by outsiders in their community. A coming-of-age story about responsibilities, loyalty, grieving, and aiming for a better life, Reservation Dogs concludes with its third season.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 (August 8)

Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building | Season 3 | Hulu

With Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep added to the cast for season 3, fans are excited to see where the story goes for the three amateur true crime sleuths Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). Residents of a swanky Upper West Side apartment building, their passion for true crime podcasts comes alive when they find themselves in the center of one, then two, and now three murders.

Stage actor Ben Glenroy (Rudd) wound up mysteriously dead in the season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building, creating another “not again” moment for the trio. The time jumped story will be the focus for season 3, promising plenty of twists, laughs, and a fresh, new take on the endearing characters and the unbelievable though thoroughly entertaining story.

The Winter King season one (August 20)

The Winter King (MGM+ 2023 Series) Official Trailer

Based on the novel series The Warlord Chronicles by Bernard Cornwell, The Winter King is a British historical series that tells the Arthurian legend of Post-Roman Dark Age Britain when banished warlord Arthur (Iain De Caestecker), the illegitimate son of King Uther (Eddie Marsan), returns to his homeland after being exiled.

With a child king, a scheming wife, and a fight for the throne during the invasion of the Saxons, there’s a lot to unpack. You’ll need a bit of a workaround to watch The Winter King in the U.S. through MGM+, formerly Epix. But for lovers of legend and lore, and the book series, The Winter King will be a must-watch.

Ahsoka season one (August 23)

Ahsoka | Official Trailer | Disney+

Rosario Dawson reprises her role from The Mandalorian as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan and Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice in this limited series from Jon Favreau. The latest in the growing Star Wars franchise and serving as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, the story in Ahsoka takes place in the same timeframe and follows Ahsoka’s journey to investigate threats against the Galaxy.

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker from the prequel trilogy movies and last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Already having died and come back as Darth Vader, leader of the dark side of the Force, his character will be crucial to the story. Ahsoka will consist of a total of eight episodes.

A Murder at the End of the World limited series (August 29)

A Murder at the End of the World - Teaser | Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson | FX

The last few years have seen a resurgence of whodunit mysteries with affluent folks trapped in a single location, notably the Knives Out mysteries. In this similar story, Darby Hart (The Crown‘s Emma Corrin) is an amateur detective attending a retreat at a reclusive billionaire’s home. Andy (Clive Owen) has invited nine guests, and when one winds up dead, it’s up to Darby to use her detective skills and unwrap the mystery.

Darby needs to identify not only the killer, however, but also prove it was murder in the first place, and the clock is ticking because the murderer may strike again. A Murder at the End of the World is seven episodes long and also stars Alice Braga (Queen of the South) and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America).

