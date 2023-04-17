 Skip to main content
Gus starts a hybrid revolution in Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer

Blair Marnell
By

Any similarities between Netflix’s Sweet Tooth and HBO’s The Last of Us may be unintentional, but they are hard to deny in the latest trailer for the upcoming second season of the former. In The Last of Us, the cure to a plague that devastated humanity was in the body of a young girl named Ellie, and Sweet Tooth season 2 is also running with the idea that the human/animal hybrids can also heal the world — but only if they are sacrificed in the process. While Ellie never got to make her choice, Sweet Tooth‘s Gus (Christian Convery) has made his decision to stand up to his captors. And if he isn’t careful, it could be the Last of Gus!

The trailer opens with a look back at the origin of Gus and how he was created alongside his fellow hybrids. His mother/creator, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), says a voice-over about how she wanted to find him, only for the end of the world to get in the way. Unfortunately for Gus, he will have to free himself from the Last Men before he can resume his quest to find his mother. Thankfully, Gus’ friend and protector, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), is doing everything he can to reunite with his young charge.

Christian Convery in Sweet Tooth.

Adeel Akhtar also stars in the series as Dr. Aditya Singh, with Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny, and James Brolin as the narrator. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Christopher Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox.

Sweet Tooth season 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 27.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek Monthly, SYFY Wire, Superhero Hype, Collider, DC Universe, and the official sites for Star Trek and Marvel. He also lends his pop culture expertise to Digital Trends on a variety of TV, movie, and streaming features.

