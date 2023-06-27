 Skip to main content
Peacock’s Myth of the Zodiac Killer reopens the infamous case

It seems like Peacock just can’t resist adding another true crime series to its lineup. And if it’s not a true crime show, then it’s a comedy inspired by true crime shows like Based on a True Story. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that the Zodiac Killer is the topic of Peacock’s next true crime sensation: Myth of the Zodiac Killer. For over five decades, the Zodiac Killer’s identity has been a mystery and the case has long since gone cold. But the creators of Myth of the Zodiac Killer are posing an intriguing question that could change everything we thought we knew about the enigmatic murderer.

Myth of the Zodiac Killer | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The central premise of this documentary is that the Zodiac Killer was never caught because the Zodiac Killer never existed. Exactly how the show’s creators came to this conclusion isn’t obvious from the first trailer. Of course, there was a killer active from 1968 to 1969, but the video suggests that discrepancies from witnesses could mean that there was more than one murderer.

The official poster for Peacock's Myth of the Zodiac Killer.

Additionally, the trailer is touting an AI analysis of the Zodiac Killer’s infamous letters and ciphers. If you want to know what those scans revealed, you’ll just have to watch the documentary itself. But for now, it seems far more likely that Myth of the Zodiac Killer will raise more questions than it answers.

Andrew Nock directed the two-episode series, which was executive produced by David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein, James Buddy Day, Andrew Nock, Anne Garofalo Paterno, and Cynthia Childs. Peacock will officially premiere Myth of the Zodiac Killer on July 11.

