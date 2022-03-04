Netflix is about to launch its first interactive trivia series for quiz fans. You can check out the trailer for the new show below …

Aptly titled Trivia Quest, the new show will begin on April 1 (Netflix insists it’s not an April Fools’ joke) and is based on the popular quiz app Trivia Crack.

A new episode of Trivia Quest will land on Netflix every day throughout the month, with each one featuring 24 questions — 12 described as “standard” and 12 as “hard.”

As you’d expect with any trivia game worthy of the name, the questions will fall across various categories such as science, history, entertainment, sports, art, and geography. Each question is a multiple-choice play, with four answers offered.

Following in the footsteps of experimental Netflix shows such as Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) and Kimmy vs The Reverend (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) where viewers can influence the path of the story, Trivia Quest will also let you control the narrative.

According to Netflix, the show will take players “on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. So it’s up to you, the player, to select the right answers and save the day.”

“Each quiz also features a definitive ending but we don’t want to tell you too much about that just yet — you’ll have to play to see,” Netflix said in a message announcing the new show.

Trivia Quest will also let you replay quizzes if you messed up the first time around, with follow-up attempts still enabling you to accumulate points.

The video streaming giant said the upcoming series complements its new mobile gaming initiative that’s seen the company expand its horizons in a bid to retain subscribers and attract new ones.

Trivia Quest will be available on all supported devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, and iOS devices, so there’s really no excuse not to take a break from Wordle and give it a go.

