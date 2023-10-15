New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills live stream: watch the NFL for free

Two NFL teams coming off hard losses are hoping to turn their fortunes around this week as they face each other. But there can be only one winner when the New York Giants (1-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in Orchard Park, New York. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on October 15 from Highmark Stadium. NBC will broadcast the game, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth providing commentary. The Bills are a 15-point favorite on FanDuel. New York and Buffalo last played in September 2019, with the Bills winning by a score of 28-14.

Why are the Bills so favored to win this game? Because the Giants just can’t seem to figure out how to win consistently. If they don’t get some wins ASAP, it’s going to be a very long season for Giants fans. If you are looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Giants versus the Bills. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you’ll find more information on how to watch the Giants take on the Bills.

Watch the Giants vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Because of the flexibility and customization provided to customers, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV allows subscribers to stream the live sports, news, and entertainment they love. No more paying for channels you’ll never use. Sling TV features a loaded channel list with top networks like NFL Network, NBC, ESPN, FS1, FX, Fox, and Disney Channel.

Sling TV offers three packages with different pricing and channel options. The prices and packages are Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. Giants versus Bills on NBC is included with Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling TV is currently offering a great deal for new customers: sign up today and get 50% off the first month.

Watch the Giants vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

This is a battle between two of the three New York football teams. And it sure looks like the Bills have the edge over than the Giants. But if you’re a Giants fan, don’t you want to see them change their fortunes? You can, even if you happen to be out of the country at the moment. And if you have a VPN, not even the complexity of international internet regulations can get between you and the sport that you love.

With a VPN, consumers can enhance their security while using a foreign Wi-Fi connection. Adding more privacy is never a bad thing in this day and age. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better streaming experience for the game. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN. There is currently no NordVPN free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee will be offered to new users. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is an ideal option for watching the Giants take on the Bills.

