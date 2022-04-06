  1. Movies & TV

Orphan Black: Echoes is coming to AMC+ in 2023

By

Five years ago, Orphan Black‘s five-season run came to an end on BBC America. Now Clone Club is getting a new lease on life. AMC Networks has announced that the long-awaited spinoff series, Orphan Black: Echoes, is going forward. The new show will stream on AMC+, and it will also be available on AMC’s linear networks.

The original Orphan Black followed Tatiana Maslany’s Sarah Manning, a con artist who discovered that she was one of a number of nearly identical clones who were created in secret. And when Sarah and the rest of the clones were marked for death, she joined with her genetic sisters to overcome the forces against them.

According to AMC, the new series takes place in the near future and continues “a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Tatiana Maslany in Orphan Black.

There’s no word if Maslany or any of the original cast members will return. Maslany is already lined up to headline Marvel’s She-Hulk series on Disney + later this year.

Anna Fishko will be the showrunner of Orphan Black: Echoes, and she will executive produce the series alongside Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett, as well as David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg.

The first season of Orphan Black: Echoes will be 10 episodes. The series will premiere in 2023, but a specific date hasn’t been announced yet.

