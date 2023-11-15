 Skip to main content
Paramount+ launches Tis the Season for Streaming holiday collection

Paramount+ will celebrate the holidays with the “‘Tis the Season for Streaming” collection. For November and December, Paramount+ will offer twice as many holiday movies and TV shows in 2023 than in 2022. This collection of programs can be found in 20 specially curated carousels, ranging from holiday classics to family fun.

Speaking of families, Paramount+ will stream the premieres of two kid-friendly titles. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which streams November 14, features the return of the magical puppies who will look to stop Humdinger from stealing their powers. Baby Shark’s Big Movie, an original movie musical from Nickelodeon based on the popular children’s song, will air on December 8.

'Tis the Season for Streaming | Paramount+
Thanks to Paramount+ with Showtime, subscribers can stream CBS holiday events over the next two months. Special holiday programming coming to CBS includes The Price is Right at Night Christmas Week during the first week of December, the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 15, and The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays on December 22.

The NFL will broadcast games over the holidays, with matchups on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, will continue their annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving against the Washington Commanders. On Christmas Day, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown.

Picture of the logo for the Paramount Plus Holiday Collection.
Paramount

Explore the 20 carousels for programs in a variety of genres. Stream popular rom-coms like Bridget Jones’s Diary and A Christmas Proposal all season. Watch special holiday episodes from FrasierCheersGhosts, SpongeBob SquarePantsHey Arnold, and Rugrats.

Click here to view the entire holiday collection.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
