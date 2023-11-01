 Skip to main content
Watch NASA’s trailer teasing next week’s launch of streaming service

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA has shared a trailer highlighting next week’s launch of NASA+, a free video streaming service.

“We launch more than rockets,” NASA said in a post about the new offering, adding: “No subscription required. No ads. No cost. Family friendly! Emmy-winning live shows. Original series. On most major platforms.”

We launch more than rockets. This month, we launch our new streaming service, NASA+. https://t.co/McWnWOKXSu

No subscription req.
No ads. No cost. Family friendly!
Emmy-winning live shows
Original series
On most major platforms pic.twitter.com/5ffjptumUJ

&mdash; NASA (@NASA) November 1, 2023

NASA+ arrives on Tuesday, November 8, and is part of a broader revamp involving the space agency’s website and app.

The free streaming service will feature its award-winning live coverage, which is currently shown on the NASA Live site. NASA+ will also stream original video series about the agency’s numerous space missions — past, present, and future — together with other original content.

The update comes at an exciting time for NASA as it prepares to send the first astronauts toward the moon since the final Apollo mission in 1972. Artemis II will send three Americans and one Canadian on a flyby of the lunar surface next year, followed by Artemis III, which will put the first woman and first person of color on the moon. Astronauts are currently testing a new camera to capture the crewed lunar landing, with much of the captured imagery no doubt destined for NASA+ as well as the agency’s refreshed website and app.

“Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience,” Jeff Seaton, NASA’s chief information officer, said earlier this year when news of the update first hit. “NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure.”

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
