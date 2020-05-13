On July 15, NBCUniversal will launch Peacock, a streaming platform designed to rival Netflix, Hulu, and a growing list of prominent services looking to capitalize on the burgeoning streaming industry. The service — which is already available to Comcast subscribers — will include classic TV series and movies, originals, and live content across all genres, including sporting events, talk shows, reality TV, and more.

What are the best shows that will be available on Peacock at launch? Here’s a selection of what you can look forward to while you wait for the onslaught of reboots and revivals NBCUniversal has planned for the year ahead.

30 Rock

Relive all seven hilarious seasons of this sitcom, created by Tina Fey and starring the funny woman along with Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, and Tracy Morgan. The series is loosely based on Fey’s real-life experiences as head writer on Saturday Night Live. It pulls back the curtain to show behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show called 30 Rock while also poking fun at the inner workings and unique personalities involved with such a fast-paced, quirky show. The series earned tons of awards and accolades throughout its run and is often included on best sitcoms lists.

Parenthood

This comedy-drama, loosely based on the 1989 Ron Howard film and the second TV adaptation of the concept, aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. It followed the lives of three generations of the Braverman family, including the patriarch, matriarch, and their four children and their respective families. With Craig T. Nelson, Dax Shepard, Lauren Graham, and Erika Christensen among the cast members, it’s no surprise that the series was well-received. It was essentially the early ’10s version of This Is Us.

Friday Night Lights

Airing for five seasons from 2006 to 2011, this sports drama starring Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton and inspired by the 1990 nonfiction book by H.G. Bissinger and the 2004 film adaptation, was lauded for its realistic representation of football culture and small-town Middle America. It was popular among critics and viewers alike, who called it everything from heartfelt and raw to fresh and absorbing.

Saturday Night Live

If you’ve been itching to check out your favorite sketches and skits from past episodes of this long-running sketch comedy series, whether from the Gilda Radner, Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, or Adam Sandler eras, you can catch every last one through this service. Peacock will offer episodes in all 44 seasons of the show as well as the latest season once the finale airs on NBC, making it easy to find and re-watch your favorite segments.

Cheers

Cheers is widely considered to be one of the best sitcoms ever to air on television. You can relive this ’80s and ’90s classic and all of its 11 seasons on the new streaming service. Every episode took place in the bar where everyone knows your name and followed the interactions of those who worked at the bar and those who patronized it. With a cast that included Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, and Kirstie Alley, just to name a few, it’s no wonder this series has gone down in the history books.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Just a day after Fox abruptly decided to cancel this sitcom after five seasons, NBC swept in and saved the single-camera comedy for a sixth season. In late 2019, the show was renewed for season eight. The show stars former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, an immature NYPD detective in the fictional 99th Precinct who butts heads with his new, very serious, captain. But it’s the entire talented cast that makes this a must-watch, including Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Battlestar Galactica



This 2002 military sci-fi series was a reimagining of the 1978 series of the same name about humans who live in a distant star system and are at war with an android race called the Cylons that they ironically created. After a massive attack, only 50,000 of billions of people in the human race survive thanks to civilian ships, and they must now try and escape to a colony known as Earth. It aired for four seasons back in 2004, and Peacock is also poised to offer a reboot of this series, headed up by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail, that will address the modern climate. There’s no official launch date just yet, but at launch you can check out the 2002 version.

Downton Abbey

Relive this British historical drama in its entirety, including all six seasons (no word on the movie). Set in the early 20th century in the fictional Yorkshire country estate, the series, which first aired in the U.S. on PBS, followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. While fictional, the series covers real-life events and how they impact the British social hierarchy, from the sinking of the Titanic to the Spanish influenza pandemic. The series was well received and praised, earning tons of Emmy nominations and wins.

Bates Motel

This psychological horror drama told the story of a young Norman Bates while he was living with his mother Norma, prior to the events that occurred in the Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho (which itself was based on the Robert Bloch novel of the same name). It features Freddie Highmore as Norman and Vera Farmiga as Norma. We see Norman’s struggle with mental illness that begin to turn violent, and Norma’s desperation to protect her son from not only others but also himself. It aired for five seasons from 2013 to 2017.

