Criminals, take cover: ‘The Punisher’ is coming back to Netflix for season 2

Less than a month after the Netflix debut of The Punisher season 1, it has officially been confirmed that the series will be getting a second season.

The news was broken on social media by the official Twitter and Facebook accounts for The Punisher.

As with these early teases, little was revealed other than the fact that season two confirmed — there’s no word on when it’s expected to drop. The animated teaser provides zero clues as to where we might see the next arc take the character.

The series stars Josh Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, an former U.S. Marine who violently dispatches his enemies and criminals with tactical precision. The character originally debuted in season 2 of Daredevil, where audiences were first introduced to Castle’s vigilante quest aimed at avenging the deaths of his family members. The first season of his own series saw the anti-hero uncovering a bigger, much more sinister conspiracy that reached deep into the dark underbelly of the United States government and military. The series also stars Eben Moss-Bachrach as ex-National Security Agency agent Micro, who teams up with Castle, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, who also appears in the Netflix series Daredevil, and acts as a link between The Punisher and the rest of Netflix’s little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That corner includes the street-level heroes of The Defenders — Jessica Jones, Iron First, Luke Cage, and the aforementioned Daredevil — with whom the Punisher is at least loosely allied with. Given that these characters all live in the same city together and continually cross paths, a more concrete tea- up isn’t necessarily out of the realm of possibility at some point. Similarly, since we don’t know when the next Punisher season will materialize, it’s also possible we could see Castle show up in upcoming seasons of one of the other five Netflix Marvel series — specifically Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, or Iron Fist, each of which have imminent new seasons. Alas, this is only speculation — we’ll have to wait and see.

The Punisher’s first 13-episode season garnered generally favorable reviews. Our own review praised the show as one of the most successful of Netflix’s comic book adaptations. If you have yet to watch it, or any other other Marvel series on Netflix, they’re available for streaming now.