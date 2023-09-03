 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Netflix’s Ragnarok? Then watch these 3 TV shows just like it

Blair Marnell
By
David Stakston as Magne Seier in Ragnarok.
Netflix

The end of Ragnarok has arrived on Netflix as the third season of the Norwegian fantasy series premiered in late August. The show stars David Stakston as Magne Seier, an ordinary teenager who discovered that he is the reincarnation of Thor. And where Thor goes, Loki isn’t far behind as Magne’s half-brother, Laurits Seier (Jonas Strand Gravli), turns out to be the reincarnated god of mischief.

However, Thor and Loki weren’t the only figures from Norse mythology to be reborn in the present in this series. And Thor soon finds himself in conflict with the Jutul family, the living incarnations of the giants whose grudge against Thor and his family doesn’t get in the way of their agenda on Earth. But now that Ragnarok has reached its planned conclusion, fantasy fans are going to need a new fix. Fortunately, there are three shows that Ragnarok fans are going to love, and the first one on our list should sound very familiar.

Recommended Videos

The Almighty Johnsons (2011-2013)

The cast of The Almighty Johnsons.
South Pacific Pictures

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but The Almighty Johnsons is about a young man who lives in a small town who discovers that he is the reincarnation of of a Norse god. So it’s not that far off from Ragnarok, and it predates that series by nine years. This New Zealand-based series focuses on Axl Johnson (Emmett Skilton), the reincarnation of Odin, and he’s not the only Johnson brother with powers. The oldest brother, Mike (Tim Balme), is Ullr reborn, while Anders (Dean O’Gorman) is Bragi, and Ty (Jared Turner) is Höðr.

As the new incarnation of Odin, it’s Axl’s duty to find the reincarnation of Odin’s wife, Frigg, and restore the full powers of his family. But he’ll have to get past rival Norse goddesses and even a reincarnation of Loki (Shane Cortese) if he wants to fulfill his purpose.

Watch The Almighty Johnsons on Peacock and Amazon Freevee.

Carnivàle (2003-2005)

Clancy Brown and Nick Stahl in promo art for Carnivàle.
HBO

HBO’s Carnivàle predates the streaming era by a decade, and it largely used its own mythology for the battle between the mystical forces of good and evil during the Great Depression. Ben Hawkins (Nick Stahl) is a young man who is taken in by a traveling carnival. During his journey, Ben slowly discovers that he is meant to be the avatar of powers that he barely understands or controls. Meanwhile, Brother Justin Crowe (Clancy Brown) is a preacher whose faith in God is sorely tested by tragic events in his life. And no matter how much Justin wants to be a good man, his destiny lies in darkness.

Carnivàle successfully kept Ben and Justin apart from each other until the end of season 2, which only partially completed the show’s storylines and also left a few things hanging. But this show had top-notch storytelling and great performances. In a different era, it could have had a much longer run.

Watch Carnivàle on Max.

The Magicians (2015-2020)

The cast of The Magicians.
Universal Content Productions

When Syfy initially promoted The Magicians, the ads made it seem like a darker and more adult Harry Potter. That’s an understandable comparison to make, but not entirely accurate. The show is based upon Lev Grossman’s novel of the same name, and it focuses on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a graduate student who discovers that magic is real when he is taken into Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to become a magician.

Quentin’s friend, Julia Wicker (Stella Maeve), is also magically gifted, but she is rejected by Brakebills. So Julia has to chart her own path to power when she refuses to give up on her dreams. However, the magical world of Fillory will eventually reunite Quentin and Julia, with the fate of our world in the balance.

Watch The Magicians on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 most anticipated Netflix shows coming in late 2023
The cast of The Fall of the House of Usher.

Between new seasons of returning series like The Witcher, Sweet Tooth, and The Lincoln Lawyer, and a ton of new shows like Beef, The Night Agent, The Diplomat, and FUBAR, you might understandably think that Netflix has already run out of big new and returning series for 2023. However, Netflix has never been known for modestly spending on programing, and there's still a lot of series coming up in the remaining months of the year that are going to keep you binging shows through the rest of 2023.

In this week alone, Netflix's newest live-action anime adaptation, One Piece, is set to premiere, with the final season of the animated comedy Disenchantment also arriving on September 1. But since those series are literally right around the corner, we've decided to focus on the five most anticipated Netflix shows coming in late 2023 so you can start planning ahead even further into immediate future. With these five series, Netflix subscribers are really getting their money's worth.
Castlevania: Nocturne (September 28)

Read more
Like Suits? Then watch these great Netflix TV shows
The cast of Suits.

Few series have had a bigger summer than Suits, despite the fact that the show came to an end four years ago. Who could have predicted that this USA Network original series would be more popular in its streaming afterlife than it ever was before? For most of this summer, Suits has dominated the top 10 shows on Netflix and it has even placed highly among Nielsen's streaming rankings, which factor in every major streamer. It certainly helps that eight out of nine seasons of Suits are on Netflix -- that's 124 episodes of legal dramedy, romance, and office intrigue that are just waiting for you to enjoy them.

The problem with finding more shows like Suits is that there just aren't many series like it. USA Network had a specific tone in mind when Suits joined a lineup that included Burn Notice, Royal Pains, and White Collar. There are plenty of legal dramas on TV, but what other show lets its viewers in on its secrets in the way that Suits did when Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) relied on his unlicensed legal associate, Michael James Ross (Patrick J. Adams), to close a case? That dynamic was unique to Suits itself. Having said that, there are at least three shows on Netflix that should appeal to fans of Suits, and we're sharing them with you right now.
The Lincoln Lawyer (2021-Present)

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Tim Tebow cries and kneels on the sideline in Untold: Swamp Kings.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. There's even a Top 10 list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows.

Every week, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period. Below, we've listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from August 21 to August 27, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more