Like Strays? Then watch these 3 raunchy R-rated comedies

This week, the comedy film, Strays, has arrived in theaters with some of the most adult-oriented jokes that we’ve seen in a long time. As an example for the type of humor in this flick, two dogs, Reggie (Will Ferrell) and Bug (Jamie Foxx), plot revenge on Reggie’s former owner, Doug (Will Forte), alongside their dog friends Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park). And their idea of vengeance involves biting off a part of Doug’s body that he will miss. A lot.

Some of the jokes in this movie are quite shocking, but it’s far from the first adult-oriented comedies to take off in theaters. And now that Strays is playing in theaters near you, these are three movies like Strays that will keep you laughing for a long time.

Sausage Party (2016)

Sausage Party is one of the first movies that comes to mind because of its thematic similarity to Strays. Seth Rogen co-wrote and headlines this wild animated comedy as Frank, an anthropomorphic talking sausage. In fact, almost every major character in this movie is some kind of food product, including Frank’s girlfriend, a hot dog bun named Brenda Bunson (Kristen Wiig). The food lives in a supermarket and they assume that humans are gods who take them into the “Great Beyond.”

However, Frank and some of his friends uncover the ugly truth: They exist to be consumed by humans. But rather than bow to their fates, this food group is going to march to the top of the food chain. And it only gets crazier from there.

Rent or buy Sausage Party on Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Apple TV+.

Team America: World Police (2004)

Five years after unleashing South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone came out with an even more unhinged adult animated comedy: Team America: World Police. Taking their cues from Thunderbirds and G.I. Joe, Parker and Stone used marionette characters to portray every character in the movie, including the elite team members of Team America.

Parker also voices several characters in the film, including Team America’s newest recruit, actor Gary Johnston. As the team faces a plot by liberal Hollywood and Kim Jong Il (Parker), Gary goes through things that no puppet should ever see, including some very adult acts on one of his male teammates. This is a film that pulls off the rare trick of making South Park seem tame by comparison. It also works well as a parody of the post-9/11 political landscape.

Watch Team America: World Police on Max.

This is the End (2013)

Many of the cast members of Sausage Party had previously appeared together in This is the End, a post-apocalyptic comedy that goes for a hard R-rating. James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, and many other celebrities play themselves.

During a decadent house party, Seth and his friends discover that the apocalypse has started and all of the good people have been raptured to heaven. The celebrities have been left behind, and it isn’t long before some of them turn on each other as demons try to claim their souls and devour their bodies.

Watch This is the End on Netflix.

