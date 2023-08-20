 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Strays? Then watch these 3 raunchy R-rated comedies

Blair Marnell
By
The dogs of Strays stand together.
Universal Pictures

This week, the comedy film, Strays, has arrived in theaters with some of the most adult-oriented jokes that we’ve seen in a long time. As an example for the type of humor in this flick, two dogs, Reggie (Will Ferrell) and Bug (Jamie Foxx), plot revenge on Reggie’s former owner, Doug (Will Forte), alongside their dog friends Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park). And their idea of vengeance involves biting off a part of Doug’s body that he will miss. A lot.

Some of the jokes in this movie are quite shocking, but it’s far from the first adult-oriented comedies to take off in theaters. And now that Strays is playing in theaters near you, these are three movies like Strays that will keep you laughing for a long time.

Recommended Videos

Sausage Party (2016)

The anthropomorphic food of Sausage Party.
Sony Pictures

Sausage Party is one of the first movies that comes to mind because of its thematic similarity to Strays. Seth Rogen co-wrote and headlines this wild animated comedy as Frank, an anthropomorphic talking sausage. In fact, almost every major character in this movie is some kind of food product, including Frank’s girlfriend, a hot dog bun named Brenda Bunson (Kristen Wiig). The food lives in a supermarket and they assume that humans are gods who take them into the “Great Beyond.”

However, Frank and some of his friends uncover the ugly truth: They exist to be consumed by humans. But rather than bow to their fates, this food group is going to march to the top of the food chain. And it only gets crazier from there.

Rent or buy Sausage Party on Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Apple TV+.

Team America: World Police (2004)

The marionettes of Team America: World Police.
Paramount Pictures

Five years after unleashing South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone came out with an even more unhinged adult animated comedy: Team America: World Police. Taking their cues from Thunderbirds and G.I. Joe, Parker and Stone used marionette characters to portray every character in the movie, including the elite team members of Team America.

Parker also voices several characters in the film, including Team America’s newest recruit, actor Gary Johnston. As the team faces a plot by liberal Hollywood and Kim Jong Il (Parker), Gary goes through things that no puppet should ever see, including some very adult acts on one of his male teammates. This is a film that pulls off the rare trick of making South Park seem tame by comparison. It also works well as a parody of the post-9/11 political landscape.

Watch Team America: World Police on Max.

This is the End (2013)

The cast of This is the End faces the apocalypse.
Sony Pictures

Many of the cast members of Sausage Party had previously appeared together in This is the End, a post-apocalyptic comedy that goes for a hard R-rating. James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, and many other celebrities play themselves.

During a decadent house party, Seth and his friends discover that the apocalypse has started and all of the good people have been raptured to heaven. The celebrities have been left behind, and it isn’t long before some of them turn on each other as demons try to claim their souls and devour their bodies.

Watch This is the End on Netflix

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
How to watch the free Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream
A soccer field.

One of today’s most-anticipated Premier League games is Tottenham vs Manchester United. NBC has the television coverage, which is good in that it opens up a lot of ways to watch the game online, but tracking down your local NBC network online can be a little tricky. There are quite a few ways to watch, including some of the best live TV streaming services. There are also several ways to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United for free. We’ve put together all of this information, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

Sports lovers love FuboTV, as it offers more than 150 channels with the likes of the ESPN networks, Golf Channel, NBA TV, and MLB Network among them. There are even several Fubo original sports channels to access. Fubo also will be able to get you in front of the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream, as your local NBC channel is part of a subscription in most areas. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream for free.

Read more
The best kids movies on Disney+ right now
Rio 2 promo poster featuring Blu, Jewel and their family in the Amazon.

It goes without saying that Disney+ is easily the best streamer for kids movies. Disney has built its entire image on appealing to this demographic, and Disney+ provides all the content necessary to serve its target audience well. Originals or not, what's stashed inside the Disney vault is all you need to keep the young ones in the family entertained. To help narrow down your choices, we've curated a consistently updated guide on the best kids movies available to stream on Disney+ right now.

On top of the expected family-friendly content on offer, consider opting for the Disney Bundle if you're not already subscribed. This deal nets viewers Disney+, the basic ad-supported Hulu plan, and ESPN+ in one convenient package. It all comes at a fairly reasonable price, and with the streaming market being saturated with competing platforms, this is an excellent way to ensure the best value for your money.

Read more
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
Two priests hold up crucifixes in The Pope's Exorcist.

Summer blockbuster season is absolutely packed this year, with Barbie and Oppenheimer leading the way. But if you're not feeling a trip to the theater, you still have plenty of great choices for movie night at home. With a lot of nearly brand-new movies and classics hitting the major streaming services throughout August, you've got a ton of awesome choices for movie night.

Every week, we update this roundup with the new arrivals. Read on for the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max (HBO), and other streaming services.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Read more