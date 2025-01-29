 Skip to main content
10 best Ron Howard movies, ranked

By
Russell Crowe and Paul Giamatti stand in a boxing ring in Cinderella man.
Universal Pictures

Having started as a young actor on productions like The Andy Griffith Show, Happy Days, and American Graffiti, Ron Howard jumped to the director’s chair and helmed some of the most beloved narrative films and documentaries in modern history. He may not have delivered many hit films in his later years, but Howard continues to direct, with his next A-list thriller, Eden, expected to release later this year. For now, here are the rankings for Howard’s best movies.

10. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (2016)

A poster for "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week."
Hulu / Hulu

One of the multiple documentaries directed by Howard, Eight Days A Week traces the rise and evolution of The Beatles as they toured the globe, analyzing how the band changed the world and touched the lives of so many people, and vice versa.

Howard succeeds in bringing the Beatles to life with archival photos and videos, conveying the humble origins and childlike bond between the four friends. It also succeeds in re-invoking the musical chaos unleashed by fans as they screamed their heads off at the height of Beatlemania.

9. Splash (1984)

Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah in "Splash."
Touchstone Films / Touchstone Films

This rom-com follows a lonely man (Tom Hanks) who falls in love with a mermaid (Daryl Hannah) who is hunted by a bumbling scientist (Eugene Levy). Please keep in mind that this film came out long before The Little Mermaid.

Splash may not have broken any new ground. Yet Howard presents a hysterical and heartfelt love story elevated by the chemistry between Hanks and Hannah and the cast’s performances.

8. Jim Henson Idea Man (2024)

Archival footage of Jim Henson and his Muppets from "Jim Henson Idea Man."
Disney+ / Disney+

This heartfelt Disney+ documentary analyzes the extraordinary life of Jim Henson, the beloved creator of The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, and The Dark Crystal, as well as the relationship he had with his wife Jane and his partner in puppetry, Frank Oz.

The film’s vibrant visuals and editing reflect Henson’s wild imagination and energetic personality. But as the film explores Henson’s creative mind and his passion for entertainment, audiences are reminded of what made him so special and the impact he and his creations had on the world.

7. Parenthood (1989)

Parents comfort their children in "Parenthood."
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Reminiscent of Modern Family and Arrested Development, this family comedy follows four adult siblings struggling to raise their kids. Featuring stars like Steve Martin, Tom Hulce, Rick Moranis, and Dianne Wiest, Parenthood displays many wacky but relatable visions of parenthood in the modern age, exploring the ups and downs of having a family in a hilarious and tender manner.

This film even spawned a six-season series on NBC years later, proving the timelessness of a topic like parenthood.

6. Backdraft (1991)

The cast of "Backdraft."
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

In this version of Top Gun with firefighters, Backdraft follows two brothers (Kurt Russell and William Baldwin) as they try to stop a string of flames started by a serial arsonist. The story may not be all it’s cracked up to be, but it is still a humorous and heartful classic with its tale of brotherly love persevering as they try to contain these destructive flames.

The film also boasts a slew of incredible cast performances and stunning visual effects used to bring its blazing action to life. Unsurprisingly, Backdraft was nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Visual Effects, making it amongst Howard’s most recognized pictures.

5. Frost/Nixon (2008)

Richard Nixon in "Frost/Nixon."
Imagine Entertainment / Imagine Entertainment

Nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, Frost/Nixon chronicles the making of the television interviews between journalist David Frost (Michael Sheen) and Richard Nixon (Frank Langella) after the infamous Watergate scandal and Nixon’s resignation as U.S. President. Despite the creative liberties taken, Frost/Nixon presents an incredible verbal jousting match as Frost tries to extract the truth from the former president.

Not only does Frost/Nixon analyze one of the biggest scandals in American history, but it presents an intriguing study of two men and the lengths they go to for what they think is right.

4. The Paper (1994)

Michael Keaton screaming to a telephone in "The Paper."
Universal / Universal

This film follows the day in the lives of a tabloid newspaper as its members investigate the mysterious murder of two businessmen pinned on two Black teenagers. Helmed by an incredible performance by Michael Keaton, this satirical, fast-paced film captures the spiraling chaos frequently found in the media.

Though the film was released thirty years ago, and the newspaper industry has all but faded, The Paper remains relevant with its grounded character drama and depiction of heightened racial tensions.

3. Cinderella Man (2005)

Russell Crowe, and Renée Zellweger in "Cinderella Man."
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Cinderella Man depicts the true story of boxing champ James Braddock (Russell Crowe), who literally fights for his life as he struggles to financially support his family in the wake of the Great Depression. As its title implies, this film presents a riveting Cinderella story embodying the American dream.

Braddock starts from the bottom and rises to become champion in and out of the ring. And with heavy-hitting performances from Crowe, Renee Zellweger, and Paul Giamatti, the film ranks among classic boxing movies like Rocky and Raging Bull.

2. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Russell Crowe stares at numbers on a wall in "A Beautiful Mind."
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

This dazzling and layered film adapts the true story of John Nash (Russell Crowe), the Nobel Prize-winning mathematician who becomes a cryptographer for the U.S. government, only to begin questioning his reality as he confronts a grand conspiracy and his declining mental health. While it may have dropped the ball in depicting Nash’s schizophrenia, A Beautiful Mind still presents a compelling and heart-wrenching portrayal of a brilliant man struggling to connect with the people around him.

It is also worth recognizing Jennifer Connelly’s spellbinding performance as Nash’s supportive but struggling wife, Alisha. And having won Howard the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, A Beautiful Mind remains one of his most successful films.

1. Apollo 13 (1995)

Three astronauts are strapped into a spaceship in "Apollo 13".
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

“Houston, we have a problem.” This biopic presents the lives of the astronauts who embarked on the titular journey and their struggle to return to Earth alive. The way the movie simulates the weightlessness of space alone makes it a realistic and innovative picture.

But Apollo 13 and the gripping performances of its cast bring viewers to the edge of their seats through this immersive and heart-pounding depiction of one of the biggest crises in the history of space travel. And with nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Apollo 13 arguably remains Howard’s greatest contribution to cinema.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
