Rotten Tomatoes teams with Cryptozoic to launch card game

Are you an expert when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes? Do you know where The Shawshank Redemption and The Batman fall on the Tomatometer? Soon, fans will be able to test their knowledge of the Tomatometer in a new game called Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game.

Rotten Tomatoes today announced a partnership with Cryptozoic Entertainment, one of the industry leaders in trading cards, collectibles, and tabletop games, to launch this new card game. The party game asks players to rank movies based on their Tomatometer score. With 350 Movie Cards, the game can be played with up to 20 players. Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game combines the social camaraderie of parties with trivia to create an exciting activity that cinephiles will love.

“At Rotten Tomatoes, we are obsessed with pop culture and finding fun and interactive ways to connect with movie fans, while enabling them to fully immerse themselves in the world of entertainment,” said Aaron Kohn, Rotten Tomatoes’ vice president of Business Operations & Growth Strategy, in a press release. “Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game offers players a one-of-a-kind experience, infusing the world-famous Tomatometer scores with lively gameplay, while testing players’ movie knowledge.”

To play, each player receives three cards arranged by their Tomatometer score, which forms their Movie Collection. During a player’s turn, the player to the right will draw a card and read off details about the movie without revealing the Tomatometer score. If the active player correctly guesses where the movie falls among their cards, then the player adds the card to their Movie Collection. With the addition of Wild Cards, more players receive chances to add to their Movie Collection by guessing details about the movie such as its release year, cast, or Tomatometer score.

Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game is scheduled to be available at retailers in early 2023 for a suggested retail price of $25. Pre-orders are now being accepted at Cryptozoic Shop.

Editors' Recommendations