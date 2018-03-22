Seth Rogen leads an all-star lineup for Netflix special ‘Hilarity for Charity’

Share

Seth Rogen is getting a little help from his friends for his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Hilarity for Charity. A variety show, Rogen’s special will deliver laughs through stand-up, sketches, and music, courtesy of numerous big names in comedy, such as Sacha Baron Cohen and Sarah Silverman.

Rogen unveiled his all-star lineup in a video announcement released by Netflix on Thursday, March 22. The comedian appears in the video alone, pretending to be surprised that his fellow performers aren’t on hand to help share the news. Left to his own devices, Rogen announces the list himself, switching things up to keep them interesting. However, the lineup is so strong that viewers don’t need any bells and whistles. His guests include Baron Cohen and Silverman, plus Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Michael Che, The Muppets, Michelle Wolf, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious, Post Malone, James Corden, and Jeff Goldblum.

While Hilarity for Charity is an upcoming Netflix special, it is also the name of a movement that Rogen and his wife, Lauren, founded to increase Alzheimer’s disease awareness among millennials. They began putting on annual variety shows in Los Angeles in 2013; this is the first year that Netflix has been involved as a presenting sponsor.

“We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, a disease that has touched so many families including my own,” Lauren Miller Rogen said, according to Deadline. “Our goal is to educate a younger audience and ultimately create the next generation of advocates for the cause. I am so thrilled to be able to share this year’s show with an even larger audience through our partnership with Netflix and are proud to have them as a partner.”

The Rogens have consistently enlisted the help of entertainment industry heavy-hitters for HFC events in the past. Previous musical guests include the likes of Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, and Miley Cyrus, while entertainers have included Kevin Hart, Mindy Kaling, Weird Al, and many more.

Netflix will bring Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity to its service in April, but the variety show itself will be taped in front of the live audience on Saturday, March 24.