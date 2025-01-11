 Skip to main content
Shrek 5 has been pushed back to December 2026, and Minions 3 is moving up

By
Shrek and Donkey in Shrek
Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has adjusted the release dates for two of its most important franchises. The studio announced that DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 will now hit theaters on December 23, 2026, after having previously been scheduled to hit theaters in July of next year. Minions 3, meanwhile, has moved up to July 1, 2026, after having previously been set for release in June of the following year.

Shrek 5 will reunite Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz and will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first film’s release in 2001. To date, the Shrek franchise has grossed $2.9 billion, but prior to Shrek 5, the most recent release was 2010’s Shrek Forever After, so there will have been more than 15 years between Shrek movies by the time we get the fifth movie in the franchise. In the interim, there were two spinoff movies focused on Antonio Banderas’s Puss in Boots character, with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hitting theaters in 2022.

Minions, meanwhile, have had almost their entire run of dominance in the time between the two most recent Shrek movies. They first appeared in Despicable Me and were last seen in 2024’s Despicable Me 4. Between the original Despicable Me films and the spinoff franchise focused solely on the Minions, those characters have grossed nearly $5 billion for Universal Pictures and DreamWorks.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While the Minions show no signs of slowing down, it will be interesting to see whether audiences are still interested in checking out what’s happening with Shrek and company. The kids who grew up on those movies are now well into adulthood, but nostalgia has powered mighty box office draws before.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
