All the Easter eggs in the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Joe Allen
By

Easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has plenty to live up to when it finally hits theaters in June. Now that a second trailer from the movie has dropped, fans are eagerly parsing every moment of it to find all the Easter eggs that might hint at where this sequel is headed.

The new trailer doesn’t offer a ton of details about the plot, but here’s a breakdown of exactly what it does give us and how it may tie into what we can expect from the movie as a whole.

A wide array of new spider-people

Jessica Drew in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

If the first Spider-Verse movie didn’t give you enough of a sense of the wide array of all the spider-people out there, Across the Spider-Verse may be just what you need. In the trailer, we get brief looks at Spider-Woman, a.k.a. Jessica Drew, as she shoots webbing out all of her fingertips and is seen riding a motorcycle and sporting a baby bump.

We also get glimpses at both Spider-India and Spider-Punk, who both have special powers very much related to their names (Spider-Punk even wears a guitar).

See Spot run

Spot in Across the Spiderverse

Before we enter the Spider-Verse, we also get a brief glimpse at Spot, the villain that Miles is dealing with in Brooklyn. Spot appears to have teleportation powers, and we see him causing general mayhem all over the city.

It’s unclear how big Spot’s role might be in the film, or whether he’ll disappear after what seems to be the opening act.

Meet Spider-Man 2099

Miguel in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The trailer also gives us an expanded glimpse at Spider-Man 2099, a.k.a. Miguel O’Hara, who seems to be leading some sort of unification of all the different Spider-Men from across the multiverse. Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker also show up, and we learn that Peter is now married to Mary Jane and we even get to see their baby, May Day Parker.

We get the meme

Spider-Men Pointing Spiderverse

On top of everything else this trailer gives us, we also get a better sense of how O’Hara will interact with Miles. Although he will initially call on Miles for support, O’Hara will eventually turn on him and send all of the other Spider-Men from across the multiverse after him.

That leads to an inspired moment when all of the various Spider-Men point at one another in the lobby where they’ve all been gathered, recreating the famous Spider-Man pointing meme that we all know so well.

A new piece of tech

Spiderverse Tech on Wrists

Another thing the trailer reveals is that O’Hara seems to have developed a new piece of tech that allows all of the Spider-Men to co-exist without glitching the way they did in the first movie. All the Spider-people are seen wearing them, and they seem to be useful communication tools as well.

Miles faces a choice

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The plot of the movie is still unclear, but it seems like Miles will be forced to choose between saving the entire multiverse or a single person that he loves. That choice sets him against O’Hara, and perhaps the rest of the Spider-people as well. Miles is determined to forge his own path, but we’ll have to wait until June 2 to see exactly where that path takes him.

