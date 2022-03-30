  1. Movies & TV

Robert Rodriguez will revive Spy Kids franchise at Netflix

By

Twenty one years ago today, writer and director Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids was released in theaters. And although the franchise was seemingly wrapped up with a fourth film just over a decade ago, Rodriguez is ready to revive the property at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez will write, direct, and executive produce a new Spy Kids film for Netflix.

In the original Spy Kids film, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) are a pair of siblings who are blissfully unaware that their parents, Gregorio (Uncharted‘s Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid Cortez (Sin City‘s Carla Gugino), are secretly spies for OSS. When their parents are kidnapped, Carmen and Juni take it upon themselves to follow in the Cortez family business and become spies themselves in order to save the day.

The core cast returned for two sequels: Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams in 2002 and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003. However, only Vega and Sabara reprised their roles for Spy Kids: All The Time in the World in 2011. At the time, that film was touted as the end of the franchise since Carmen and Juni had grown up by the end.

The cast of Spy Kids stands ready for a fight.

According to THR, the story details about the fifth Spy Kids film are still under wraps, so it is unclear if any of the previous cast members will return in any capacity. The movie will reportedly “introduce a new family of spies.”

The Spy Kids revival film will be produced for Netflix in partnership with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce the film alongside Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max. Spyglass Media’s Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will serve as executive producers on the project.

