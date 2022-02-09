What’s next for Star Wars after The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up its much-anticipated first season with an explosive finale that brought together key characters introduced across multiple live-action and animated series as well as tie-in novels and other stories set within the sci-fi saga. And with the dust beginning to settle, Star Wars fans still have plenty to look forward to as the franchise begins its next chapter.

The seventh and final episode of The Book of Boba Fett season 1 tied up plenty of story arcs while establishing a new status quo for some characters, and to the surprise of no one, also teased a bit of what’s to come for season 3 of The Mandalorian and other Star Wars projects on the horizon. From confirmed films and shows to the stuff of rumors and speculation, here’s what we know about what’s next for the Star Wars universe after The Book of Boba Fett.

[Note: This article will discuss plot points from the season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett, so consider this a spoiler warning.]

Next on Disney+

As it stands now (February 9, 2022), Disney+ currently has four television series expected to premiere at various points this year. They include two new live-action series, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, the third season of The Mandalorian, and the second season of animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Among those series, Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere first on May 25 with Ewan McGregor reprising the role of Jedi and future mentor to Luke Skywalker. The series is set a long time before the events of The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian — just 10 years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, in fact — with Obi-Wan in hiding on Tatooine and watching over a young Luke.

This year is also expected to bring Star Wars fans the premiere of Andor, another series that unfolds well before The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, and five years before the events of the standalone film Star Wars: Rogue One. The series will chronicle the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna reprising his role from the film. Forest Whitaker will also return as Saw Gerrera, the leader of the militant rebel faction seen in both Rogue One and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Completing the trio of projects set in the time leading up to — and during — the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, season 2 of The Bad Batch is also expected to premiere at some point in 2022. The series continues to follow the adventures of the titular group of former clone troopers with special abilities who find themselves on the run after the Galactic Empire took power in Revenge of the Sith.

That leaves season 3 of The Mandalorian as the only series expected to debut this year that picks up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett season 1, and the only show unfolding after the events of the original trilogy. Although the third season of the hit series doesn’t have an official premiere date at this point and filming is still underway (and expected to last through March), the new season will reportedly premiere on Disney+ before the end of the year.

Next at movie theaters

Although 2022 has a busy schedule of new and returning Star Wars shows, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next project to arrive on the big screen.

As it stands now, Rogue Squadron is the next Star Wars film planned for theaters, with a projected premiere date at some point in the near future. Wonder Woman franchise director Patty Jenkins will helm the film, which reportedly follows a team of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings. There’s no official word yet on exactly when the film’s events will be set in the Star Wars timeline, but we’ll likely learn more about it over the course of the year. There have been reports that Rogue Squadron has been delayed indefinitely due to creative differences, but so far, no official statement from Disney has been made.

Next for Boba Fett

The events of The Book of Boba Fett didn’t leave too many clues about where all of the key characters are headed next, but we do know a few things about where they’ll start out on the next chapter of their adventures.

With Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) now firmly in control of Jabba the Hutt’s former territory on the planet Tatooine, the duo will likely face more than a few challenges to their hold over the region. Tatooine has proven to be one of the most important locations in the galaxy when it comes to the Star Wars saga, with nearly every major series and film dropping by the planet at one point or another, so it would be no surprise to see future events bring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, or even Luke Skywalker himself (Mark Hamill) back for one reason or another.

If Boba and Fennec want to retain their control, they’ll also need to build up their defenses there, as organizations like the Pyke Syndicate tend to be persistent once they see an opportunity — and Boba’s forces barely managed to turn away the Pykes in the show’s first season. Fans can probably expect to see the Wookie Krrsantan (Carey Jones) and the cyborg “mods” joined by more muscle in service to Boba’s protection of Tatooine in the time to come.

The season finale’s revelation that Freetown marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) survived his encounter with Cad Bane (Corey Burton/Dorian Kingi) also creates an interesting scenario for Boba, as their alliance in the series finale was a temporary one and based on Vanth’s insistence on keeping some extremely lucrative but dangerous trade opportunities out of the region. Boba and Cobb don’t fall on the same side when it comes to their respective attitudes toward criminal enterprises and elements, so their relationship could be the source of some friction on the planet moving forward.

Next for The Mandalorian (and Grogu)

The future is wide open for Din Djarin and Grogu, who were last seen flying off into space in Din’s shiny new starfighter. Exactly where they’re headed, however, is a bit uncertain.

During the season, Din found himself exiled from his sect due to his decision to remove his helmet at various points in The Mandalorian, violating one of their sacred rules. He’s told that if he hopes to return to the sect, he’ll need to return to Mandalore and recommit himself, suggesting that a trip to the Mandalorians’ former homeworld could be in the series’ future.

Din’s departure from his sect occurred while he was separated from Grogu, however, and their reunion — along with Grogu’s decision to forgo Jedi training in favor of rejoining Din — could mean the next season could instead focus on their efforts to build their own clan together. Both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have explored the concept of the families we create for ourselves in different ways, and the next chapter of Din and Grogu’s adventures together could continue down that road.

With The Mandalorian expected to finish filming and production on season 3 this year, we’ll certainly learn more in the coming months, but there’s one thing we can be quite certain of as the Star Wars saga continues: The story isn’t ending for Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Din Djarin, or Grogu anytime soon.

All episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are available on the Disney+ streaming service.

