Succession season 4, episode 4 release date, time, channel, and plot

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the current season of Succession.

The king is dead; long live the king’s children. Last week’s episode of Succession delivered the inevitable: Logan Roy finally passed from this mortal coil and into the unknown. Logan’s death immediately was felt by the Roy kids, who bonded in a time of crisis and showed rare signs of empathy toward one another. As for Tom, Cousin Greg, and Gerri, well … they showed they were already scheming to take control of the Waystar Royco empire.

Now deep into its fourth season, Succession has brought all the drama and insults everyone has grown to love over the previous three seasons. With so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 4 of Succession season 4.

When does episode 4 of Succession season 4 release?

Episode 4 of Succession season 4 will air on April 16, 2023.

What time does episode 4 of Succession season 4 start?

Episode 4 of Succession season 4 will air and stream simultaneously at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

What is episode 4 of Succession season 4 about?

Episode 4 is titled Honeymoon States. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: “As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale; angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo.”

Curious about what happened in the season 4 premiere? DT has all the scoop for you with five questions we have after watching Succession season 4, episode 1.

Can I watch a trailer for Succession season 4?

Sure! Here it is:

And here’s a preview of the rest of the episodes in season 4:

Who stars in episode 4 of Succession season 4?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Zoe Winters as Kerry, James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

How many episodes are there in Succession season 4?

Ten. Like seasons 1 and 2, Succession season 4 will have 10 episodes. Season 3 has 9 episodes.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced last month that the current season of Succession will be its last.

Is Succession worth watching?

Succession has been one of the best shows on television since its premiere in 2018, and there’s no reason to believe season 4 won’t be as great as the previous three seasons. All the creatives involved are back, and since the current season will be the last, they are sure to go out on a high note without overstaying their welcome.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show has won 13 Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 100% on the Tomatometer, with no audience score as of yet. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 92 and a user score of 8.8.

