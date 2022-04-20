The first 6 minutes of The Bad Guys makes crime look easy

Most of DreamWorks Animations’ leading characters tend to be either well-meaning and gregarious like the Croods or lovable and flawed protagonists like Shrek. But this week, DreamWorks is shaking up the formula by unleashing The Bad Guys. This anthropomorphic band of miscreants is unapologetically villainous, and they make crime look easy.

In the first six minutes of The Bad Guys, viewers are introduced to each member of the crew. Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) is the leader, and he claims to be the Big Bad Wolf himself. Mr. Snake (Marc Maron) is his right-hand man, so to speak, while Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) is a talented hacker. We’re somewhat incredulous about the purported disguise skills of Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), but we wouldn’t bet against Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) in a fight. After all, he bites!

The extended opening begins with a Quentin Tarantino-esque scene in which the Bad Guys’ reputation precedes them. They don’t even have to pull a gun in order to rob a bank, because the humans are absolutely terrified of them. Family Guy star Alex Borstein’s character, Police Chief Misty Luggins, also makes her first appearance in this video. But she’s clearly at her wit’s end with these criminals.

Richard Ayoade costars in the film as Prof. Rupert Marmalade IV, a philanthropist who tries to help the Bad Guys become Good Guys. Mr. Wolf at least seems to be interested in the idea, but the rest of his crew is very resistant to change. Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star

Zazie Beetz co-stars as Diane Foxington, with Lilly Singh voicing Tiffany Fluffit.

Pierre Perifel directed the film from a screenplay by Etan Cohen, which adapted Aaron Blabey’s The Bad Guys children’s book series. The Bad Guys will hit theaters on Friday, April 22.

