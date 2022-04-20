 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

The first 6 minutes of The Bad Guys makes crime look easy

By

Most of DreamWorks Animations’ leading characters tend to be either well-meaning and gregarious like the Croods or lovable and flawed protagonists like Shrek. But this week, DreamWorks is shaking up the formula by unleashing The Bad Guys. This anthropomorphic band of miscreants is unapologetically villainous, and they make crime look easy.

In the first six minutes of The Bad Guys, viewers are introduced to each member of the crew. Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) is the leader, and he claims to be the Big Bad Wolf himself. Mr. Snake (Marc Maron) is his right-hand man, so to speak, while Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) is a talented hacker. We’re somewhat incredulous about the purported disguise skills of Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), but we wouldn’t bet against Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) in a fight. After all, he bites!

The extended opening begins with a Quentin Tarantino-esque scene in which the Bad Guys’ reputation precedes them. They don’t even have to pull a gun in order to rob a bank, because the humans are absolutely terrified of them. Family Guy star Alex Borstein’s character, Police Chief Misty Luggins, also makes her first appearance in this video. But she’s clearly at her wit’s end with these criminals.

The cast of The Bad Guys.

Richard Ayoade costars in the film as Prof. Rupert Marmalade IV, a philanthropist who tries to help the Bad Guys become Good Guys. Mr. Wolf at least seems to be interested in the idea, but the rest of his crew is very resistant to change. Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star
Zazie Beetz co-stars as Diane Foxington, with Lilly Singh voicing Tiffany Fluffit.

Pierre Perifel directed the film from a screenplay by Etan Cohen, which adapted Aaron Blabey’s The Bad Guys children’s book series. The Bad Guys will hit theaters on Friday, April 22.

Editors' Recommendations

Justin Timberlake music, crazy hair on display in first official ‘Trolls’ trailer

dreamworks trolls trailer 1 official trailer1 still

Watch: New Trolls trailer shows off the iconic dolls' animated dance moves

trolls reamworks duk trailer movie dreamworks

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best battery packs for the Steam Deck

A woman plays Vampire Survivors on a Steam Deck.

Experts found a record number of zero-day hacks in 2021

A digital depiction of a laptop being hacked by a hacker.

Google readies Nearby Share upgrade to catch up with AirDrop

Nearby Share in action on Android.

Google’s Pixel Watch leaks weeks before alleged launch

Close up of Google Pixel Watch renders on a black background.

Best Laptop Deals: Get a portable workhorse from $245 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Blu F91 5G hands-on review: Budget price, solid experience

blu f91 hands on review 5g

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2022

Save big on the new Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 power station

A man using the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 portable power station to power his tools while working outside.

Montana Story trailer finds siblings in emotional turmoil

Owen Teague and Haley Lu Richardson in Montana Story.

How does RingCentral work? Everything you need to know

An image showing RingCentral in use on a smartphone.