  1. Movies & TV

Atlanta season 3 trailer sends Earn and Paper Boi to Europe

By

It’s been nearly three years since Atlanta season 2 came to a close on FX, but the long wait is almost over. FX has released the first trailer for Atlanta season 3, and the titular city doesn’t appear at all! Instead, Donald Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks is in Europe alongside his closest friends and family. Success is a new experience for Earn, but some things never change, even on another continent. For example, Earn dispassionately allows a security guard to check him for contraband.

At least Earn’s friend Darius Epps is enjoying Amsterdam’s easy access to hash. As for Earn’s cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, he’s really becoming a star overseas. People even recognize him on the street, which could cause some problems as well. Earn’s occasional girlfriend, Vanessa “Van” Keefer, is also on the tour with the guys, and she may even explore some of her German heritage this season.

According to FX, most of this season will take place in Europe and focus on the four main characters as they face culture shock and the unexpected consequences of Paper Boi’s success.

Donald Glover in Atlanta.

Brian Tyree Henry also stars in the series as Paper Boi, with LaKeith Stanfield as Darius, and Zazie Beetz as Van. They may be the only regular characters to appear this season.

Because of Glover’s busy schedule, Atlanta seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back. Thankfully, both seasons will premiere this year. However, FX recently announced that Atlanta will come to an end after season 4.

Atlanta season 3 will premiere on March 24 on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Best laptop deals and sales for March 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

How to use Find My on a Mac

Find My app open on a MacBook on a desk.

How to control smart home devices with the Apple Home app

Home app on a MacBook on the table.

The best Xbox Series X games for 2022

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

The best MagSafe accessories for your iPhone in 2022

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The best Google Pixel 5a cases and covers

Pixel 5a portrait mode.

Before you watch The Batman: Who is the Riddler?

Split image of Jim Carrey, Frank Gorshin, a DC comic, Paul Dano, & Cory Michael Smith as The Riddler.

The best iPhone games (March 2022)

iPhone XS Max

The best co-op games for 2022

outriders bulletstorm co op shooter square enix e3 2019 showcase third person multiplayer re2

How to add audio to PowerPoint

Headphones on a microphone in front of sound waves.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (March 2022)

Tessa Thompson and LaKeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You.

The 59 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (March 2022)

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz embrace in a scen from the doc Lucy and Desi.

The best shows on Netflix right now (March 2022)

DJ Sumirock spins music in a scene from Midnight Asia series on Netflix.