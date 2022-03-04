Atlanta season 3 trailer sends Earn and Paper Boi to Europe

It’s been nearly three years since Atlanta season 2 came to a close on FX, but the long wait is almost over. FX has released the first trailer for Atlanta season 3, and the titular city doesn’t appear at all! Instead, Donald Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks is in Europe alongside his closest friends and family. Success is a new experience for Earn, but some things never change, even on another continent. For example, Earn dispassionately allows a security guard to check him for contraband.

At least Earn’s friend Darius Epps is enjoying Amsterdam’s easy access to hash. As for Earn’s cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, he’s really becoming a star overseas. People even recognize him on the street, which could cause some problems as well. Earn’s occasional girlfriend, Vanessa “Van” Keefer, is also on the tour with the guys, and she may even explore some of her German heritage this season.

According to FX, most of this season will take place in Europe and focus on the four main characters as they face culture shock and the unexpected consequences of Paper Boi’s success.

Brian Tyree Henry also stars in the series as Paper Boi, with LaKeith Stanfield as Darius, and Zazie Beetz as Van. They may be the only regular characters to appear this season.

Because of Glover’s busy schedule, Atlanta seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back. Thankfully, both seasons will premiere this year. However, FX recently announced that Atlanta will come to an end after season 4.

Atlanta season 3 will premiere on March 24 on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu.

