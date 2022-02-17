Mrs. Maisel, Atlanta set their final seasons; Fargo lives on

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Atlanta are two of the most acclaimed comedy series on television and streaming. And as of today, both shows are officially slated to come to an end.

Ahead of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s fourth season premiere tomorrow, Amazon Prime Video announced that the series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. A premiere date for the final season was not included in the news, but it is currently filming in New York. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Saike also offered her thoughts about the end of the series.

“Amy [Sherman-Palladino], Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling. The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

As for Atlanta, Donald Glover’s signature series hasn’t had a new episode since 2018. That’s why the third and fourth seasons were filmed back-to-back. Unfortunately, Glover has decided to leave the beloved series. FX has revealed that Atlanta season 3 will premiere in March, with the fourth and final season to follow in the fall. The series will also stream on FX on Hulu.

Ironically, Glover is leaving FX to work for Prime Video under his development deal with Amazon Studios. Glover is developing an adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Prime Video and plans to star in the series as well. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was previously cast as the female lead on the show, but she left the project last fall. A new leading lady has not been announced, but the series may begin filming this year.

FX also announced that Fargo will get a fifth season with showrunner Noah Hawley crafting a new story set in 2019. According to FX, the new season will address two questions: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” The cast for the new season of the anthology series and a premiere date have yet to be announced.

