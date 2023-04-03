 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The Big Door Prize cast and creator on self-exploration in heartfelt new series

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you living life to the fullest? Have you reached your true potential? Those are the questions facing the residents of Deerfield in Apple TV+’s new comedy series, The Big Door Prize, based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name. In the quiet town of Deerfield, an ’80s-inspired arcade machine called the Morpho suddenly appears at the general store overnight. For $2 in quarters, residents provide their fingerprints and social security numbers in exchange for a special blue card that reveals their life’s true potential. Some of the words and phrases on the cards include “royalty,” “magician,” and “hero.”

The central focus of The Big Door Prize revolves around Dusty Hubbard (Slumberland’s Chris O’Dowd) and his wife, Cass (Wendell & Wild’s Gabrielle Dennis). Dusty is a local school teacher and the definition of a “nice guy.” Initially skeptical of the Morpho, Dusty eventually tries the machine and receives his true potential, but the card’s confusing result makes him question his morals. Cass, on the other hand, receives a promising message from the Morpho, inspiring her to make immediate changes in her life. Developed by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), The Big Door Prize is a heartfelt exploration of the human condition and the pursuit of happiness.

Related Videos

In an interview with Digital Trends, O’Dowd, Dennis, and Read spoke about The Big Door Prize’s personal themes and how the material forced them to explore questions and uncertainties in their own lives.

A family sit around a table in The Big Door Prize.
Gabrielle Dennis, Chris O’Dowd and Djouliet Amara in "The Big Door Prize," premiering March 29, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity. 

Digital Trends: When dealing with material about self-exploration, re-evaluation of one’s hopes and dreams, and the idea of a midlife crisis, it’s hard not to look at your own life. Did you experience that while working on The Big Door Prize?

David West Read: Yeah, for sure. It is kind of impossible not to think about your own life when you’re dealing with source material that’s asking such big questions. I think for anyone, even if you feel very happy or fulfilled, or you chased and achieved your dreams, there’s always this idea of the other path, the road not taken, at the back of your mind. What if I had ended up with a different person? If I had taken a different job, if I moved to a different city, where would I be now? Would it be better or worse? There’s that natural comparison to the life you think you might have had.

Gabrielle Dennis: Yeah. The interesting thing [when] I read it, we were still in a pandemic, right? For me, like you said, you automatically are going to ask these questions that the characters are asking and what the show’s theme is throughout. I was comparing the Morpho to the pandemic in a sense of when the pandemic happened, so many people stopped and reevaluated life. They stopped and asked different questions than they did pre-pandemic because now what we valued internally in our homes and where our futures were heading was in our faces now, right?

These questions became a lot more daunting and important. With the Morpho machine, it landed in this seemingly picture-perfect town where everything was good, and now there’s chaos, and we’re in the middle of that. Some people are handling it well, and some people are not. And for me, when I read the script in the pandemic, I was like, “This feels very familiar.” But I love that I got to laugh through it, [with] it being a comedy, because it can go very dark very fast with those heavy questions. I think they did such a great job, so it was exciting to jump on board.

A couple sits next to each other at a bar in The Big Door Prize.
Gabrielle Dennis and Chris O’Dowd in "The Big Door Prize," premiering March 29, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Pandemics are not good. I want to say that on the record. However, it seems that reading the book and developing the show during a time when everyone is reevaluating their lives was the perfect storm, making this an ideal time to release a show like this. Did you feel that way?

Read: Yeah. Often, you end up creating stuff that reflects what you’re going through at the time. For me, reading this book, one of the reasons it resonated with me is because I was watching people around me talk about changing jobs, relationships, changing their identities, thinking, “OK, the world [has] stopped for once.”

There’s a moment for self-reflection to think about what we haven’t done. What’s that hobby we haven’t taken up? What’s that dream we have unexplored? People were learning the guitar, baking bread, breaking up with people, and all of that stuff happens in the show. It felt like a very fun way to talk about a very dark period [laughs]. It just became more and more timely as I worked on it.

Chris, I want to list four things, and you tell me which was the easiest to do, and which was the most difficult. Whistling, the theremin, riding a scooter, and dancing.

Chris O’Dowd: The dancing, probably. I mean, it definitely took more time. The theremin thing is fascinating because it’s impossible, I think, to play well unless you’ve got the right instrument. I watched so many YouTube videos. I tried to learn exactly where my hands were supposed to be because it operates in a very odd way where the pitch goes up.

Anyway, they all start these YouTube videos by saying, “This is almost impossible to play. I wouldn’t bother [laughs].” So all I had to do really do with the theremin was to make it look like I knew what I was doing, which I kind of did. But thankfully, it’s somebody else actually playing. But [for] the dancing, they couldn’t find a stunt double with my particular proportions.

David, why did you decide to structure each episode around a specific character?

Read: I love comedy that comes from a place of empathy where you think you know a person [that is] two-dimensional when you first meet them, and then you peel back the layers, and you get to understand why they are the way they are and what makes them tick.

The structure of the series allows us to do that where in every episode, you’re diving deep into one of the characters who might seem like a background character in the pilot and understanding them on a much deeper level. That was what seemed like the best format for exploring the idea of potential from so many different perspectives.

Did you have a favorite character to develop an episode around?

Read: I love Georgio, a character who didn’t exist in the book. When I was growing up, there was a restaurant called Frankie Tomatoes that had a Leaning Tower of Pisa on the outside, so building this restaurant with the Leaning Tower of Pasta and creating the worlds of Giorgio’s was really, really fun.

The first three episodes of The Big Door Prize are now exclusively on Apple TV+. One new episode will premiere every Wednesday through May 17. 

Topics
Everything leaving Netflix in April 2023
The cast of New Girl.

Netflix may be the king of the streamers, with lots of new and exciting arrivals every month. But even Netflix has to bend to the fact that nothing stays on there forever. In April, even a handful of Netflix original animated shows are exiting, including Turbo FAST! and The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show. We’re also disappointed to see Ash vs. Evil Dead leave Netflix, especially since Evil Dead Rise is hitting theaters later this month. But the biggest departure of the month may be New Girl, a hit sitcom that was among the most popular shows on the service.

That’s the bad news. Here’s the good news: You still have time to watch these shows and movies before they are taken off of Netflix. All you have to do is consult our list of everything leaving Netflix in April 2023. Our picks are in bold if you want to save some time.

Read more
The best movies on Disney+ right now (April 2023)
Chang Can Dunk promo image featuring the titular character holding a basketball.

While the streamer doesn't have the most consistent influx of enticing original content, Disney+ still hosts some of the best movies to stream right now thanks to a combination of periodic new originals and legacy additions. Disney is known for trying to appeal to the widest audiences possible, with franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic aimed at satisfying various demographics at once. And as accessible as the streaming platform is, this regularly updated list should help you parse through the best movies on Disney+ right now.

If you aren't already an active subscriber, consider taking a look at the Disney Bundle, which nets you Disney+, ESPN+, and the basic ad-based Hulu plan for just $13 a month. It's a great value, as it essentially gets you three major streaming services for the price of two.

Read more
What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in April
Bill Hader in HBO's Barry.

Despite recent difficulties and unfortunate content cuts, HBO Max is still one of the top streaming services based on its library alone. Fortunately, HBO Max and HBO don't have to rely on just classic movies and shows. Throughout the month of April, new seasons of Succession and Perry Mason will continue alongside the premiere of the fourth and final season of Barry.

Unfortunately, the number of great films leaving HBO and HBO Max this month far outweighs the new movies coming in. So you're probably going to need to start making plans now to catch some favorites before they depart at the end of April. Keep reading for the full list of new arrivals on HBO and HBO Max in April, as well as everything leaving. (Titles without "HBO" in the listing will only be available on HBO Max. Boldface titles signify films and shows we recommend.)

Read more