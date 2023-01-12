 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Reviews

The Drop review: let it go

Rick Marshall
By
Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler sit in the waiting room of a hospital during a scene from The Drop.
The Drop
Score Details
“The Drop wants to be more funny and insightful than it is, and it ultimately delivers a disappointing satire on love and relationships.”
Pros
  • Impressive ensemble
Cons
  • More awkward than funny
  • Cast never really gels
  • Starts okay, but loses momentum

Sometimes you can bring together a group of very funny people and still have a tough time getting a laugh.

That’s the lesson that bubbles to the surface in The Drop, director Sarah Adina Smith’s awkward comedy about a couple whose plans for a romantic, tropical getaway take a turn when one of them accidentally drops a friend’s baby and sets a series of unfortunate events in motion. It’s a unique, attention-grabbing premise for a film, and with a cast filled with talented comedic actors, it has plenty of potential. Unfortunately, the laughs are few and far between in The Drop, which never quite settles on the sort of film it wants to be and quickly loses momentum after its early, baby-dropping hook.

The film’s ensemble cast is led by Anna Konkle (Pen15) and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), who portray couple Lex and Mani, respectively, as they attempt to turn a friend’s tropical, destination wedding into a romantic opportunity to become parents themselves. They’re joined on the trip by a group of narcissistic, obnoxious friends played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Aparna Nancherla (Space Force), Joshua Leonard (Humpday), Jennifer Lafleur (Lamb), and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show). After Lex accidentally drops the engaged couple’s infant daughter, the trip quickly spirals into a relationship-challenging ordeal as the pair begin to question their future together while contending with their friends’ self-obsessed quirks.

Scattered within the film’s twisted satire of love and intimacy are a few funny moments, too, peppered amid jokes that don’t quite land.

Jermaine Fowler and Anna Konkle stand near a street while holding a baby.

Identity crisis

Tonally, The Drop pivots between raunchy romantic comedy and surreal satire, with scenes of waves crashing onto a beach and other imagery dividing the narrative into chapters.

There’s an overwhelming sense that the Drop has big, important things it wants to say about our understanding of romance and commitment, and the collaboration and compromises it takes to maintain a loving relationship between partners and friends in today’s society. When it comes to getting the point across, however, the film regularly falls back on dick jokes and a mix of either strangely absurd or far-too-easy humor to distract from how little it actually says about any of these topics.

This awkward uncertainty in the sort of film it’s trying to be runs through the rest of The Drop, too.

A crowd of people sit in a banquet room during a scene from The Drop.

Character issues

While the cast of The Drop is impressive, the actors — who are all funny individually — never quite gel, either as fictional couples or friends.

It often feels like each of the actors is doing their own, individual bits, and although some of the individual characters are very funny — Ambudkar’s name-dropping, microdosing influencer. and Nancherla’s rightward-drifting, gun-toting lesbian are standouts — bringing them together ends up making scenes less funny instead of more so. No matter how much you want to see them play off each other in hilarious ways, The Drop keeps the interaction between all these colorfully caricatured characters disappointingly predictable and tame far too often.

It’s unfortunate, because Smith and Leonard, who co-wrote the film, have created some truly ridiculous characters that can be slammed together in some wild, entertaining ways, but instead, they just casually wander through the film, merely glancing off each other.

Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler sit in the waiting room of a hospital during a scene from The Drop.

Wasting time

That lack of chemistry extends to Konkle and Fowler, who both seem like they’ve lost interest in the film by the end of the first act.

The pair have a tenuous connection in the lead-up to the titular, baby-dropping incident, but lose track of it entirely after that point. The growing disconnect between them as a result of that event is intentional to a certain degree, and part of their characters’ story arcs, but the lack of any well-established love between them to begin with makes it hard to care much about the divide that forms later on. Their relationship — much like their characters — never feels fully formed, so it’s hard to feel bad for them when everything begins to fall apart around them.

Halfway through the film, it feels like both actors just want to get to the end of this story, and that might be the easiest sentiment to sympathize with in their performances.

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, The Drop premieres January 13 on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best shows on Netflix right now (January 2023)
Tatsu presenting food in The Way of the Househusband.
The best comedies on Netflix right now
The cast of This Is 40 in the kitchen.
The best romantic comedies on Netflix
Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor
10 times The Simpsons predicted the future
The Simpsons cast pose as Marvel characters in The Simpsons.
A crazed killer makes the start of the pandemic even more scary in Sick trailer
A girl stands against a wall with a prescence standing behind her in Sick.
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV home screen.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Dharma holding Greg's face, sticking her tongue out, him looking annoyed in a scene from Dharma & Greg.
Discovery Plus Free Trial: Stream for a week for free
Discovery+ app icon on Apple TV homescreen.
FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week
FuboTV icon on Apple TV
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
A chef looks over at his customers in The Menu.
How 2019’s Brightburn shows what James Gunn has in store for Superman
movie muddle toddlers animation kicks off with trailers for horror flicks brightburn
Where to watch Devotion
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell walk down a tarmac in Devotion.