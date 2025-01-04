 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

HBO cancels The Franchise after just one season

By
Daniel Brühl sits in a director's chair in The Franchise.
Colin Hutton / HBO

The Franchise has come to an end. HBO announced this weekend that it has chosen to cancel the satirical series following its eight-episode first season, which aired its final installment near the end of November. The comedy from creator Jon Brown and executive producers Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes lampooned the real-life practices of Hollywood’s modern superhero moviemaking complex by charting the struggles of multiple crew members throughout the making of the latest entry in a sprawling, unwieldy comic book-inspired cinematic universe.

“We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors,” HBO said in a statement shared with Variety. “While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

Richard E. Grant stands near Katherine Waterston and Billy Magnussen in The Franchise.
Colin Hutton / HBO

Like Veep, The Thick of It, and many of the TV shows made with Iannucci’s involvement, The Franchise is a full-fledged ensemble comedy. Its central cast includes Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl, and its first season features one-off appearances from guest stars like Katherine Waterston and Nick Kroll.

Recommended Videos

When it premiered in early October, The Franchise received largely positive, if somewhat muted, reviews. Its cancellation today means that the series won’t get the chance to smooth over some of its rougher edges. Fans of The Franchise will, therefore, have to live with never getting to see the resolution of its season 1 finale, which ends with Patel’s overworked first assistant director Daniel receiving an ominous promotion offer from his demeaning studio boss (Goldstein). The series’ cancellation marks one of the first major renewal decisions of 2025.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Franchise‘s first and only season is streaming now on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Disney co-chairman reveals why The Acolyte was canceled after one season
Sol wields his lightsaber in The Acolyte episode 8.

Lucasfilm may be in the midst of experiencing a wave of positive attention and success thanks to its latest TV series, Skeleton Crew, but the Jude Law-starring sci-fi show isn't the only Star Wars title that has premiered on Disney+ this year. This past summer, Lucasfilm also debuted The Acolyte, a Sith-centric show set around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Across its eight episodes, the series proved to be critically divisive, and it was only a month after The Acolyte's finale aired that Disney and Lucasfilm announced they would not be bringing the show back for a second season.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman shed some light on the behind-the-scenes decision to cancel The Acolyte after just one season. "As it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season 2," Bergman revealed. "That’s the reason why we didn’t do that."

Read more
Don’t let these 3 hidden December 2024 streaming TV shows fly under your radar
A man and woman stand outside looking shocked in The Sticky.

Every month, great TV shows are released, including new seasons of popular ones. But there are also hidden gems you might not have heard of but would totally love. This month, two of the three hidden December streaming TV shows you don’t want to fly under your radar are adult animated series. One is a superhero series, and the other features stories based on popular video games and video game franchises.

The third is set in the Great White North of Canada and is a surprisingly good story about a woman willing to do whatever it takes to protect her business. These three hidden gems are worth checking out as you close yet another year and look toward 2025.

Read more
Quentin Tarantino thinks movies are still better than TV shows like Yellowstone
Quentin Tarantino sits at a table with a mic and stares.

Television has evolved a lot since the prestige TV booms of the late '90s and mid-2000s, but Inglourious Basterds and Pulp Fiction writer-director Quentin Tarantino still prefers movies to the shows of the small screen. The filmmaker revealed as much during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience with his Video Archives Podcast co-host Roger Avary.

"Everyone talks about how great television is now, and it’s pretty good, I gotta say. It’s pretty good. But it’s still television to me,” the Oscar-winning director explained. "I’ll use an example of a show: Yellowstone. I didn’t get around to watching it the first three years or so, and then I watched the first season and I thought, ‘Wow, this is f***ing great. I’ve always been a Kevin Costner fan, and he is wonderful in this,' and I got caught up in the show and all of a sudden, I’m having a good time."

Read more