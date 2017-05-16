Mutants live and fight on in Fox’s X-Men spinoff TV series ‘The Gifted’

Why it matters to you The X-Men movies are trying to make the leap to TV and this is the first look at a new series set in that cinematic universe.

With the big-screen popularity of the X-Men at an impressive high right now thanks to the success of Deadpool and Logan, it seems like a pretty good time to introduce a television series set in that cinematic universe. So maybe that is why Fox chose this week to release the first trailer for The Gifted, the network’s new series set in its popular mutants’ movie-verse.

Set to premiere this fall on Fox, The Gifted follows a pair of parents played by True Blood star Stephen Moyer and Angel actress Amy Acker who discover that their children have powerful, superhuman abilities. Rather than turn their children over to the government agency tasked with investigating mutants, the family goes on the run, and soon finds themselves involved with an underground network of mutants struggling to survive in a world terrified by what they can do.

The Gifted has already been picked up for a full season by Fox and the pilot is directed by four-time X-Men movie director Bryan Singer, who helmed the first two installments of the X-Men franchise (X-Men and X2: X-Men United) and the most recent two films (X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse). The series is scripted by Burn Notice writer and creator Matt Nix.

Along with Moyer and Acker, the series’ cast also includes Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, and Blair Redford. Along with introducing a new cast of mutants, the series will also feature popular X-Men characters Blink and Polaris, with Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch, The Hangover Part II) portraying the teleporting mutant Blink and Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs, Gotham) as the magnetism-manipulating mutant Polaris. Chung replaces actress Bingbing Fan, who previously played Blink in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The series is executive produced by Nix, Singer, and veteran X-Men producers Lauren Shuler Donner (X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Days of Future Past), as well as Jeph Loeb (Daredevil, Jessica Jones) and Jim Chory (Daredevil, Jessica Jones).

The Gifted is expected to premiere this fall on Fox.