 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Idol season 1, episode 1 release date, time, channel, and plot

Dan Girolamo
By

With the conclusion of Succession, HBO now has a void in the coveted Sunday night slot. Enter The Idol, the next HBO drama series with aspirations of becoming a buzzworthy show. Lily-Rose Depp stars as Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star looking to become the world’s top artist after a nervous breakdown ended her previous tour. While planning a comeback, Jocelyn meets Tedros, played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, a self-help cult leader and nightclub owner who begins a tumultuous relationship with the singer.

Tesfaye co-created the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Idol had a splashy debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it became a heated topic of discussion after critics panned the first two episodes. Yet, Levinson believes the attention will work in The Idol’s favor, with the potential to become the “biggest show of the summer.” With the premiere set for tonight, keep reading for information about the release date, time, channel, and plot for the first episode of The Idol season 1.

Recommended Videos

When does episode 1 of The Idol season 1 release?

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp lounge in a car in The Idol.

Season 1, episode 1 of The Idol premieres on June 4, 2023. The episode will air on HBO while simultaneously streaming on Max.

As of May 23, HBO Max is now known as Max due to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Programs from Food Network, TLC, HGTV, and Discovery have now been added to Max. These shows include Alaskan Bush People, Chopped, DrPimple Popper, Fixer Upper, and more. HBO shows and Warner Bros. movies will still be available on Max, including Succession, The Batman, Dune, Barry, and The Sopranos.

What time does episode 1 of The Idol season 1 start?

The first episode of The Idol premieres at 8 p.m. ET.

What is episode 1 of The Idol season 1 about?

The title of episode 1 is Pop Tarts & Rat Tales. “As Jocelyn preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her team into crisis mode — just as a journalist arrives to do an in-depth profile on her,” the official synopsis reads. “Later, Jocelyn has a chance encounter with nightclub owner Tedros.”

Can I watch a trailer for The Idol season 1?

Yes, you can! Watch below:

Who stars in episode 1 of The Idol season 1?

The episode 1 cast (per IMDB) includes Depp as Jocelyn, Tesfaye as Tedros, Suzanna Son as Chloe, Troye Sivan as Xander, Moses Sumney as Izaak, Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne, Dan Levy as Jocelyn’s publicist, Eli Roth as a Live Nation representative, Jane Adams as Nikki Katz, Hari Nef as Talia, Rachel Sennott as Leia, Mike Dean as a music producer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny, Ramsey as herself, and Hank Azaria as Chaim.

How many episodes will be in The Idol season 1?

The first season of The Idol will consist of six episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Is The Idol worth watching?

A man holds on to a woman in The Idol.

Levinson has a track record of creating shows that dominate pop culture, inspire discussions, and foster passionate fanbases. Look at Euphoria, one of the five most-watched HBO series in the history of the network. If you’re interested in shows that generate discourse and move the needle, The Idol has a chance to do both.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Idol sits at 25% on the Tomatometer and holds a 24 Metascore on Metacritic. Despite the poor reviews, this show will most likely trend on social media due to the graphic content and The Weeknd’s popularity.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ted Lasso season 3, episode 7 release date, time, channel, and plot
Ted and a man ride a bus in Ted Lasso season 3.

Are you ready to believe again? One of TV's best comedies is set to return for one last time. That's right, everyone's favorite emotionally damaged, yet aggressively optimistic soccer -- sorry -- football coach is back as Ted Lasso returns for its third season on Apple TV+.

The characters you love to love are all back: Ted, the sarcastic Roy Kent, the regal Rebecca Welton, the practical Keeley Jones, the ever-reliable Coach Beard, the lovable Sam Obisanya … you name it, they are here. Nathan's back too, now poised as Ted's main nemesis after season 2's stunning betrayal. Can Richmond finally win, well, anything? Or will Nathan and West Ham continue their winning streak? All the answers, plus more of Ted's buttery biscuits, await in season 3.
When does episode 7 of Ted Lasso season 3 release?

Read more
Succession season 4, episode 5 release date, time, channel, and plot
Two brothers talk in Succession season 4.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the current season of Succession.

Logan Roy is dead. Shiv is pregnant, but has told no one ... yet. And Kendall and Roman are poised to inherit the Waystar Royco empire provided they can trust one another enough to fight all the internal sharks that are coming for them.

Read more
The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 release date, time, channel, and plot
Moff Gideon smiles in The Mandalorian.

All good things come to an end: the MCU being good, Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial, and now, season 3 of The Mandalorian. After a two-year hiatus that seemed to last forever, The Mandalorian has triumphantly returned to the small screen. The groundbreaking show proved the Star Wars franchise can work just as well, if not better, on the small screen than in movie theatres, and helped pave the way for successful follow-up series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the superb Andor.

Because it has been a while, audiences may have forgotten certain specific details about the show or just where and when to watch it. Digital Trends is here with a handy guide to The Mandalorian season 3, including when you can watch episode 8, as well as plot details, trailers, and much more.
When does episode 8 of The Mandalorian season 3 release?

Read more